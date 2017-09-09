Sweet magnolias in bloom

WHEN Wendy Kingsbury arrived home this week after several weeks abroad, it was instantly obvious that in her absence, spring had made its appearance.

Buds on her many magnolias, all still tightly wrapped up when she’d left, were now opening and blooming, as though heralding her arrival home.

Sweet Magnolia Estate, the Mangaone Road property she and late husband Barry bought 22 years ago, has made quite a name for itself since those early days. Firstly, as the name suggests, in testament to its stunning array of gorgeous magnolias. And later, as a wedding venue for those looking for a beautiful garden setting in which to tie the knot.

The house on the property – built in the 1930s by the Bevans family and later sold along with land that was then amalgamated into a 2000-acre (809-hectare) farm – had been barely inhabited for the 10 preceding years. And the garden? “Well, it was just a series of paddocks back then, with a few established trees here and there,” Wendy says.

The years that followed saw Wendy and Barry transform the land into a garden that earned a reputation, capturing the attention of the green-fingered and becoming part of gardening tours and rural rambles.

It wasn’t until after Barry died that the idea of holding weddings on the property, evolved. “Actually, I needed to burn off a huge amount of deadwood that we had accumulated in the paddock.” Being a job that had always been managed by Barry, Wendy’s nervousness about setting the whole place on fire led her to ask the Edgecumbe Fire Service to do the job for her.

And it was one of these firemen who sparked the idea for Sweet Magnolia Estate to become the popular wedding venue it is now. “It turned out the fireman was soon to be married. He asked if it might be possible to hold the wedding on our property, and I thought, ‘why not?’”

Soon afterwards, a request was made by another person who was, coincidentally, planning a wedding for the same day. It’s now around five years since those weddings were held at Sweet Magnolia Estate, and many more have followed. “I don’t keep count anymore, but I’ve probably held about 50 now.”

With a big old implement shed now converted into an indoor wedding venue, Wendy now acts more as an event organiser than just the venue owner. Bridal parties can dress and prepare at the property and the indoor venue can accommodate a full-catered reception.

Outside, the magnolias star in the rambling gardens that include large plantings of hostas, bromeliads, clivias and plants that Wendy considers low maintenance. Though she’s quick to point out that unless a garden is just stones and potted plants, “it’s never low maintenance”.

With the magnolias all bordering on their “five minutes of wonder”, their yellow or white blooms, or every shade of pink starting to open to the sun, Wendy points to a stunningly deep coloured specimen, which she says is the only one whose name she bothers to remember.

“I had a couple marry under that tree,” she says. “They so loved it, that many years later, they wrote to me saying their first child had been born, a daughter, and they had named her after the tree they married under. She’s called Genie.”

Sweet Magnolia Estate is one of the venues in this Saturday’s Pink Ribbon Country Ramble. The event, a fundraiser for the 2018 Pink Ribbon

Trek to the Great Wall of China, is a self-drive event that will take in 11 venues, including five gardens, crafts, shopping, and wine and cheese tasting. Tickets are available from Pattersons, and Presentables on The Strand.