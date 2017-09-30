The man behind the trophy

As each player passes by the Fatty Nuku trophy, safely ensconced in its large glass case, they gently tap it before they run onto the rugby paddock.

For many, the Fatty Nuku round held between five Eastern Bay rugby clubs at the end of the season is the pinnacle of the year. This year the final game was held at Tuhoe Park between cup holders Ruatoki and their rivals Poroporo.

So, Eastern Bay Life decided to explore the story behind the trophy and asked Fatty’s nephew, Matiu Nuku, to share some stories about Fatty Nuku.

Matiu says Richard Heta “Fatty” Nuku was born in 1927 – the eldest son of Parau Nuku and Te Piriti Rangiaho.

On his father’s side, Fatty affiliated to the Ngati Pukeko and Ngati Awa tribes and from his mother he was a descendant of Tuhoe, Ngati Rongo and Ngati Haka/Te Patuheuheu.

He says Fatty was born in Ruatoki and raised at Pahou in Poroporo before spending some time at Waiohau. Growing up, Fatty played rugby for several clubs in the Eastern Bay but then World War II broke out.

Matiu says initially Fatty’s mother wasn’t keen on her eldest enlisting because she thought he was too young, but after she died suddenly in 1943, he signed up at the age of 16.

“Like his peers and relatives, he was keen to see the world. He served with his three uncles – his father’s younger brothers – who were given the task of looking after him overseas.”

Fatty served in Italy with 28 Maori Battalion as a trooper on the Bren gun carriers and Matiu says his uncles must have been good at their job because they ensured the safe return of their nephew, and many of his kin, to New Zealand shores following the end of the war.

When he returned to New Zealand, Fatty worked as a logging truck driver at Murupara and the outlying forestry regions. Matiu says Fatty also returned to playing rugby and formed a reputation as a formidable player.

“He was of solid build and short stature but was renowned throughout the district as a swift, skilful five-eight and a fearless and punishing tackler in any back line.”

Fatty died in 1960 and a decision was made to institute a memorial trophy to commemorate his life. Matiu says the teams that participate were considered after rigorous debate by their respective representatives and for a specific reason.

“Ruatoki, represented by Te Whitu McGarvey and others as well as Waiohau, through Iki Pouwhare and others, were included because of his mother’s whanau connections to these places.

“Poroporo were represented by his father Parau and were naturally included due to these whanau connections to this area. The Murupara Club was represented by Himiona Nuku, Parau’s younger brother, and the whakapapa (genealogical) connections to the Ngati Manawa region link through Fatty’s paternal grandmother.

Himiona also laid claim to inclusion due to his association as one of Fatty’s ‘babysitters’ during the war and that Fatty was also resident in Murupara after the war until his death.

“There was much discussion put forward from representatives of other clubs whose bids were unsuccessful due mainly to the fact that increasing numbers of interested clubs would prolong the season, for both the holders and indeed the challengers

“So as the hui was coming to its inevitable conclusion, much to the chagrin of the unsuccessful bidders and at the 11th hour, Laurie Raureti, a young man in his 30s from the Matata Rugby Club, the oldest rugby club in the Bay of Plenty, approached the committee demanding that they be included in the trophy, not only because of his close friendship to Fatty as brothers in arms in B Company 28 Maori Battalion during the war, or as opposing combatants and fierce rivals for their respective clubs on and off the rugby field, or maybe it was a veiled threat to spirit the trophy away if they weren’t included. His argument must have been compelling as to this day.”

Matiu says they were meant to be included because it had been proven that Matata are some of the most resolute supporters of the trophy.

“Poroporo were the initial holders and it changed hands regularly during the 1960s, but the spoils have been shared variously over the years between all clubs and many a battle royal has been played out on the field. Waiohau had a firm grip on the trophy in the ’70s, Murupara dominated throughout the 80’s, Ruatoki the 90’s and Poroporo the early years of the 21st century.

“Over the years there is credence in the narrative that the trophy moves to the club that really needs it and it’s equally true that success is measured by the belief in one’s own players. This may reflect the current state and fortunes of each club that holds him.

“And so, here we are 57 years later and the competition between these legacy clubs for this trophy remains as strong as ever. It still provides its excitement its drama and its inter-tribal rivalry. It is our Ranfurly Shield, our State of Origin, our Super Bowl, and long may it last.”