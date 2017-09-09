Tossed pasta and chickpeas

YOU do not need a lot of ingredients to make a filling meal.

This pasta dish can be made using your favourite type of dried pasta. A penne or twisted shape looks good for presentation purposes.

Broccoli with Pasta and Chickpeas

Serves four

500 grams broccoli – trimmed and coarsely chopped

300 grams uncooked pasta

6 slices bacon

3 garlic cloves – thinly sliced

425 gram can chickpeas – rinsed and drained

½ teaspoon salt (optional)

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Bring four litres of water to the boil in a large pot. trim and coarsely chop the broccoli and add to the boiling water for two minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain well.

Bring the water back to the boil, add the pasta and cook according to the instructions on the packet. Don’t add any salt. Drain the pasta, but retain three quarters of a cup of the pasta water.

Cook the bacon over a medium heat until crisp. Crumble the bacon. Retain about 1 tablespoon of the bacon fat in the pan. Increase the heat to medium-high. Thinly slice the garlic and add to the pan with the chickpeas. Saute for two minutes or until the garlic is golden.

Stir in the broccoli and add salt if needed – this will depend on how salty the chickpeas were – and pepper.

Cook for three minutes or until the broccoli is hot. Add the pasta, the retained pasta water and the bacon. Toss well and serve.

by Budget Advisory Service

-Contributed