THREE people were taken to hospital following a truck and car collision at State Highway 2 early hours this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the crash occurred at 3am at White Pine Bush Road. The road was closed until around 8am.

The driver and two passengers of the car were transported to hospital.

The driver was in a serious condition and passengers moderate condition.

The spokeswoman said the truck driver was uninjured.

The road was closed for the Serious Crash Unit to investigate.