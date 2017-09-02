Turning disaster into a dream job

WITH experience at the Department of Conservation and the Whakatane District Council, Fiona Hennessey says becoming an emergency management adviser for Civil Defence is “a “dream job”.

When her predecessor Jim Tetlow went to work as emergency management adviser in Hawkes Bay at the start of 2016, Fiona took over in the Eastern Bay, working with fellow co-ordinator Meagan Edhouse, who focuses on community resilience and the welfare aspect of the job.

Her own role, she says, is all about working with council and operational readiness.

In 2002 the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act came into effect. This act requires that local authorities co-ordinate planning and activities relating to civil defence emergency management.

Almost as if deciding to test the Eastern Bay on the subject, two dramatic events followed in close succession.

In July of 2004, heavy rain resulted in extensive flooding and slips in the Whakatane and Opotiki districts and one person was killed by a landslide at Ohiwa. Then, in May 2005, the debris-flow disaster devastated Matata.

Fiona says Eastern Bay local authorities have upped their game following these events. Covering the Whakatane, Kawerau and Opotiki districts, the Eastern Bay is a large area with wide scope for havoc.

“People call it the Edgecumbe floods, but it’s much wider than that,” she says of the latest disaster.

The tail end of Cyclone Debbie wreaked havoc on much of the farmland on the Rangitaiki plains and affected communities right up to Ruatahuna, she says. “People were evacuated in the Minginui area and some of the remote communities were cut off for weeks.”

In the Whakatane area, there are farmers who are still unable to use paddocks due to the effects of the rivers and the flooding. “Some of those impacts are only now starting to be realised. The recovery team is still working.”

For the Bay of Plenty Rural Support Trust, work has increased recently, four months after the flooding.

“When it comes to Cyclone Cook, it hit the East Coast badly with trees falling over and causing power losses that lasted for a week,” Ms

Hennessey says. “Part of my work is working with the communities, to get them more resilient.”

Naturally, the first place many residents in the rural Bay of Plenty areas will go when there is a disaster is their marae.

“Most of the marae are located on high ground and since they have kitchens and other facilities they are suited to help with disasters – and we help them with that.”

Fiona says her job as an emergency management adviser is “fascinating”. “I love being able to interact with the community in this way,” she says.