Urgent dredging work in Whakatane River

URGENT dredging work is required at three locations in the Whakatane River between September 18 and 29 because sand has narrowed the channel to a point where it is creating safety issues for vessels entering and leaving the harbour.

The areas to be dredged include: the berthage areas at the Otuawhaki Wharf and the channel close to the Whakatāne i-SITE; the channel alongside the Yacht Club marina; and the extremities of the Opihi Spit on the western side of the Harbour entrance.

The dredging work will involve the barge “JKL” and tugboat “Tumeke”. It will only be undertaken on weekdays between the hours of 7.00am and 7.00pm, and only on outgoing tides.

Whakatane District Council Capital Projects Manager Jim Finlay said there should be minimal disruption to navigation.

“The 50-metre rule will apply when the digger on the barge is working. If the tug is towing the barge, vessel operators are required to give way, given the slower operating speed of the tug. The Senior Maritime Officer and/or the tug operator will inform the Coast Guard by radio when movements which could affect other vessels are to occur.”

The timing of the work is designed to minimise impacts on whitebaiters and river users and has been approved by a Bay of Plenty Regional Council resource consent. Completion of the necessary works will be weather-dependent.