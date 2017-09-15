Waka skipper fined for Whakatane capsize

THE skipper of the Nuku Taiao waka, which capsized on Whakatane River bar in January last year, has been convicted and fined $1350 for putting his five crew in unnecessary danger. Clarence Takirirangi Smith pleaded guilty with operating a ship in a manner which caused unnecessary danger or risk to other people or property in Wellington District Court yesterday. Maritime NZ central regional compliance manager Pelin Davison said the verdict was a reminder to the skippers of any vessels that they are responsible for the safety of everybody on-board. “Bar crossings are notoriously dangerous. If in doubt do not cross, and always check with the harbourmaster or Coastguard for local conditions before getting anywhere near the swells around river and harbour entrances." The court heard that Dr Smith was skippering the 11-metre catamaran-style waka, with twin narrow beamed hulls and two masts, on a journey up the east coast of the North Island last January, with five other crew. Nuku Taiao operated under sail, but could also be powered by two 20 horsepower outboard engines. The group was attempting to enter Whakatane harbour over its narrow bar at high tide early on the morning of January 22, when it capsized with the six men tossed overboard. The harbourmaster had ruled the bar unworkable the day before, and there was still a two metre swell when the waka crew attempted to cross. The Nuku Taiao did not have enough speed to stay ahead of the breaking water and was upended while surfing down one wave. Fortunately early-morning surfers on shore were able to paddle out and help the crew to safety, with one man retrieved by Coastguard. One of those surfers, Huck Johnson, told the Beacon at the time that he and the dozens of frustrated shore-bound entrants in the Surtees One Base Fishing Tournament could not believe what they were witnessing when the waka capsized. Mr Johnson said he heard a collective “groan” when the waka tipped. “I saw all these fullahs falling out, so I started running." He said he paddled out into the sea and was able to catch a wave back to where the waka crew was floundering in the water. He said none of the waka crew wore lifejackets and the captain had a heavy plastic coat and leggings on. “He was very tired. I said ‘are you alright mate?’ and he said: ‘No, I’m stuffed.’” “It could have been a lot worse if we hadn’t been here,” Mr Johnson said. The waka was built by Dr Smith some years ago to use to travel, teach and promote Maori knowledge. It had a professional crew of six, including a teacher, a youth worker and commercial diver, Calvin Solomon. The waka was salvaged with broken masts and other damage. FACTBOX When heading out on a boat, skippers must remember: Check the weather and conditions

Ensure crew wear lifejackets where appropriate – especially in times of heightened danger like bar crossings

Prep their boat, and check it is fit for the activity intended.

Make sure they take two forms of waterproof communications, like VHF radio and an emergency rescue beacon.

Know the rules on the water.

