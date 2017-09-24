Water for Vanuatu

A PROJECT to help the cyclone-stricken island of Tanna could strengthen links between the Eastern Bay and seasonal kiwifruit workers from Vanuatu.

In March 2015 the island was devastated by Cyclone Pam, which destroyed many homes and crops. Some of the homes had corrugated iron roofs that supplied rain water to small storage tanks, which were also wrecked.John and Ruth, who provide free spring water to the Eastern Bay though a tap on the main road between Whakatane and Opotiki, learned of their plight and decided to give the people of Lomteuheakal village money from their roadside donation box to buy a water tank.

The islanders asked John, who runs his own water services business, to go to their village and help them find ways to bring spring water closer to their village, as the nearest spring is about a kilometre away.

Schools often have to close in summer as the water in their tanks dries up and women and children have to spend much of their day carrying it to the village.John and a neighbour, Ed Reid, went to Tanna in November 2015, sending a small water tank in a container with school equipment. They improvised a gravity-fed supply to the village, but it was limited to half a litre a person each day.

Eager to do something better, John has sourced a solar pump and has used some of the time the Vanuatu people spend in the Eastern Bay to teach them how to maintain a water pump.Fundraising has brought in $15,000 but they need nearly twice that to buy the solar pump and associated equipment, as well as a container, and ship it to Tanna.

It’s envisaged that spare room in the container will be used to send clothing, soccer boots, sewing machines, school books and other materials.John and Ruth have also bought, at a bargain price, a second-hand Isuzu four-wheel drive vehicle for the island, initially to transport the pump and other gear to the chosen site.

The Rotary Club is helping them co-ordinate the project and may find volunteers to travel to Tanna with John to oversee the installation.John Mayrick says all that is now needed is to roughly double the money they have already raised, so they have about $30,000, to give them a choice from different solar pump manufacturers to get the one best suited to the conditions.He and the Rotary Club are inviting the public to make donations, preferably to the club’s trust fund.

The club and John are also looking for technical advice on solar water pumps to help them make the best choice for the island. Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so by making a deposit to the project’s bank account, account name, The Rotary Whakatane Sunrise – Special Projects, account number 06 0489 0234047 03. Reference: Vivian Vanuatu.