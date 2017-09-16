Whakatane at fashion week

WAIMANA woman Kate Clark, dairy farmer, mother, creator and owner of Whakatane stores Whitegold and Him.her, has put the town on the map at New Zealand’s premier fashion event.

With the prestigious New Zealand Fashion Week being held last month, showcasing leading and emerging New Zealand designers, Kate says her invitation to be part of the Kids’ Show at the event’s Aotea Centre venue, was a lot of fun. “Busy,” she says, “not nearly as glamourous backstage at is appears from the front, but lots of fun.”

Kate’s invitation to showcase children’s wear from brands at her Whitegold store followed a decision by New Zealand Fashion Week to stage a Kids’ Show, a concept popularly debuted in Fashion Week 2016.

A strong supporter of New Zealand brands, she says it wasn’t hard to fill the three-brand brief asked of her. With both her stores focused on supporting New Zealand designers, along with quirky brands from around the world, she says she chose the brands that she thought would have a distinctive vibe onstage - Pop Factory, Band of Boys and Hello Stranger.

“It was extremely busy at the event,” Kate says. She, and colleague Kara, were solely responsible for preparing a group of 20 children for the catwalk. Kate’s daughter Ava ended up on the catwalk too, after, Kate says, “being so helpful and capable in preparing everyone else, that we realised she would be good in the show too”.

It’s three years since Kate first opened her homeware, design and children’s store, Whitegold in Whakatane. Hailing originally from Te Puke, and working in Tauranga, she is a qualified CAD (computer assisted design software) technician. Kate had been working in Auckland’s fashion industry before moving here to marry Waimana farmer Grant Clark.

As the first of the couple’s three children was born, she says online shopping had become an increasingly big part of her life. “It wasn’t just me. It was the same with my friends. We couldn’t find the things we wanted without either going out of town, or shopping online.” She says things have since changed and the town is a different place from when she first moved here eight years ago.

Inspired to open a store that would provide the things she might look for herself, Kate took the brave step, opening Whitegold in 2014.

Followed, unexpectedly, she says, by adult clothing store Him.her, which she opened on The Strand two years later. Despite having always loved fashion, Kate says she’d never intended to open the second store, but fitting a growing range of adult clothing into Whitegold was proving too difficult. “I really wanted somewhere for clothing that was just about the adults,” she says.

While Him.her is a child-friendly store, it’s definitely for mums and dads. It’s designed for the adults rather than the kids.

Life is busy in the Clark household. Kate and Grant are now parents of three young girls, six-year-old Ava, Hazel, three, and four month old Skye. Everyday life is a juggle with 450 cows to share-milk and three businesses to run. “I’m always striving to get the balance right,” Kate says, but with Grant and herself sharing the parenting, and Kate often found at work with her baby onboard, she says she’s managed to “almost get it sorted”.

With Fashion Week over it’s clear the pace is not letting up. Work is under way to shift Whitegold to sit alongside sister store Him.her on The Strand. “It’s going to be so much easier for our staff, and for customers who like to shop in both stores,” Kate says.

And following on the heels of the move, early preparations will get under way for a repeat of the wildly successful fashion show fundraiser held at Placemakers last year. Showcasing fashion from both Whitegold and Him.her, the fundraiser will also feature the popular auctioning of Placemaker’s builders’ services, which attracted much attention last year.

It’s a busy life for Kate, but one she clearly thrives on. “I like all the busyness, and the chaos that comes in the stores at times like Christmas. I love the buzz of it all.”

Her desire to support New Zealand brands, and to give shoppers easy access to an eclectic range, means she is always on the search for unique and high-quality items to line the shelves of her stores. “I’m a hunter-gatherer,” she says. “But helping someone find the perfect gift or a perfect outfit is the thing that drives me. I miss it when I’m not in the store.”

The Placemakers fundraising event will take place at Placemakers on Commerce Street on Saturday, December 2, with all proceeds going to the Salvation Army.

Lorraine Wilson