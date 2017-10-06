Feature home – Waterfront living with top views

PANORAMIC views of the Ohiwa Harbour and hills beyond are a delightful sight to see, right from the comfort of this magnificent home.

It’s an entertainer’s dream, a family haven and a secluded paradise, all set on an impressive sized parcel of land – 3217 square metres.

The generous sized back yard makes for unrestricted outdoor living and play and extends beyond the grassed area.

From your very own yard there is access to the harbour’s edge for recreational and water-based activities, perfect for the summer months.

The home’s impressive features continue inside the house, which is complete with three large bedrooms on the first floor – including the sumptuous master.

The master bedroom includes an en suite with a spa bath and shower.

A window seat to admire the landscape and ample storage, double and two single wardrobes, are included in the bedroom.

The first floor is finished with a spacious bathroom including a full wet room shower that connects to the large laundry.

Access to a small deck is possible via the laundry room that either steps down to the back yard or up to the private deck on the top floor.

A wide stair case inside the home takes you from the bedroom section of the home up to the living areas, where you are greeted with panoramic views of the Ohiwa Harbour and surrounding hills.

The everchanging sights can be enjoyed from the kitchen, living and dining rooms and the covered deck.

The kitchen, with room for a shared dining space, is spacious and offers a generous amount of storage. A large window looking out to the water makes for pleasant cooking and food preparation, while the window on the opposite side of the room shares a sneak peek to the ocean.

The living room is a comfortable and welcoming space for enjoying some relaxation or quality time with loved-ones after the day.

A separate room leading to a covered deck can be used for whatever your heart desires.

The deck, that opens entirely from what is now used as a formal dining room, overlooks the yard and natural landscape beyond.

Outdoor entertaining and dining will be a bliss with the private deck to enjoy the fresh air and moving skies.

Back downstairs at the front of the home, a double garage and workshop complete the property - spacious enough for storing the big toys.

Making this property your home and creating your spaces will be a joy, particularly working with the features that make it the magnificent space it is.

GENEROUS YARD: At the back of the property is a generously sized yard perfect for outdoor living and play. OUTDOOR DINING: A private and covered deck provides the perfect setting for outdoor dining with access to the back yard. VIEWS: Live views of the Ohiwa Harbour on a bright and sunny day can be enjoyed from the comfort of this spacious kitchen.

Harcourts

20 Ohiwa Parade, Ohope

Agent: Aaron Standen

Phone: 0800 422766 or 027 273 5548

Sale by auction: On site Saturday, October 28 at 1pm unless sold prior

Open home: Sunday, October 8, 12pm-12.45pm