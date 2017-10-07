For the love of trucks

At 87 years old Gavin Abbot can tell you a thing or two about trucks.

Speaking from his home in Opotiki where his life-long collection of trucking memorabilia continues to grow, Gavin speaks of the love of trucks that he has had for as long as he can remember.

Born and bred in Opotiki and starting his working life in the town as an apprentice mechanic, he says he left the job the day he finished his apprenticeship, starting a new job down the road the next morning, driving trucks. The move marked the start of a long career in the trucking industry.

Rooms in Gavin’s house have long ceased to resemble their original purpose. Beds and furniture have given way to shelves, the shelves groaning under the weight of his long-held collections of trucking magazines, books, and photos. There are model truck building sets of the kind not available anymore and decades-old model kits, still in their original wrapping. There are toy trucks and miniature models that would make the heart of any enthusiast beat faster.

“I started off with one room,” says Gavin, of the heavily stacked first room we look at. “And this is where we used to have the spa pool,” he says of the second room his collection has spilled into, then filled. As we walk into a third room, trucking paraphernalia clearly visible, the fate of this space seems in little doubt.

But Gavin’s interest in trucks has by no means been limited to collections. He is well known for the skilful restoration that has seen around 30 vintage trucks brought back to their prime over the decades. “When I first started restoring there wasn’t much interest around for vintage trucks,” he says. “There was only me and Bill Richardson in Invercargill doing it. We were the trailblazers really,” he says, of the realm of old truck restoration that is now much more popular.

Many of Gavin’s early restoration projects went on to become exhibits in the start-up of Watchorn’s Museum in Awakeri, remaining for many years until their recent sale to an Auckland museum. And in a twist of fate, Gavin has recently bought one of his favourite restored trucks back, 22 years after he sold it, fully restored, to Watchorn’s.

No longer doing full restorations as the work is a bit heavy now, his family decided he should get back one of his old favourites and keep it in the family. The 1964 White 3000, an American truck that he says was the first tilt-cab truck ever made and of which just four were brought to New Zealand, is now back in the hands of its skilful restorer.

The trucking icon has also imparted his knowledge in a series of books on the subject. Urewera Trucks and Truckers, published in 2014, was the first in the series, with latest book, Hauraki Trucks and Truckers, currently being printed, the fifth. The series has sold more than 3000 copies to enthusiasts and historians throughout the country.

Gavin also co-authored the book, The Direct Transport Story, in 2003, which tells the story of the large transport company that grew out of the amalgamation of Opotiki-based carrier, Ron Smith Limited, with other trucking companies. Gavin was both a shareholder and one of the first directors when the new company was formed. Direct Transport later sold to Carter Holt Harvey.

Ron Smith was where it had all begun for Gavin. Starting there on the day after leaving his mechanic job in 1950, driving the “six-hour route between Opotiki and Gisborne that now takes just a couple,” Gavin worked from the company’s yard until his retirement 37 years later.

“I’ve been lucky,” he says. “It’s 32 years since I retired, and I’ve been restoring trucks ever since.”

By Lorraine Wilson