New horticulture block for college

SIXTY Bunnings Warehouse representatives from around New Zealand travelled to Edgecumbe College last week to bring the school’s horticulture block back to life.

Horticulture teacher Maritz van Niekerk says the gardening block was hit hard during the April flood.

“It was not nice to see the water over the top of the plants and everything covered in silt. We lost a heap of stuff.”

Deputy principal Rene Otto says following the flood, Bunnings Warehouse representatives had been in frequent contact with the school and asked what area had been heavily affected.

“The horticulture block was unusable. A lot of the [equipment] was gone and we lost the plants the kids planted,” Rene says.

Bunnings Warehouse provided everything for the reconstruction, including tools, soil and compost and plants and timber. Twelve raised plant boxes were built at the site and many gardens were tidied and replanted.

A new drainage system was also installed as, during the flood, the previous system failed and the water didn’t drain.

Maritz says the students did some work in preparation including painting working areas and shade houses and sowing seeds.

He says Bunnings Warehouse’s support at the school was overwhelming. “We see how much the community and businesses value us.”

