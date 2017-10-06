Spotlight home – Grandstand elevated ocean views

THIS three-level home overlooking wetland and ocean maximises views from its elevated site.

With three bedrooms and two bathrooms as well as a fully self-contained flat on the ground floor, this home provides plenty of options, whether you are looking for accommodation for extended family or extra income.

The hard-wearing, low maintenance PVC cladding set upon a ground level of brick is well suited to coastal conditions.

A conservatory-style entrance way shelters the front door. This opens to an impressive atrium-style lounge and dining area with vaulted timber ceilings and lots of north-facing windows to make the most of the fabulous outlook.

Stairs lead to the top floor, which opens to a mezzanine-style foyer overlooking the living area.

Ranch sliding doors off the living area lead to a wide balcony that wraps around the side of the house and enjoys magnificent ocean views.

The tile-floored kitchen is off the dining area and has east-facing windows that bring in lots of morning light.

A door leads through to the double, internal-access garage, laundry and workshop area.

There is one bedroom on this level, off the lounge, which has two double wardrobes and a sliding door accessing the main balcony. This bedroom also has a separate entry to the downstairs bathroom.

The bathroom is tiled in white with wet area shower as well as a bath and separate toilet.

The two upstairs bedrooms both have ranch sliding doors opening to their own private balconies. They share a second bathroom with shower, toilet and vanity.

The downstairs flat takes up the entire ground floor and has its own separate driveway.

It consists of a spacious lounge, bedroom, bathroom-laundry and kitchen. It even has its own outdoor clothesline.

Sliding doors open to a sheltered patio area from both the lounge and bedroom.

A garden path leads down from this patio to a cobblestone courtyard surrounded by tropical-style gardens.

With lots of off-street parking there is plenty of space to keep a boat or campervan.

The vendors are expecting interest over $700,000.

Professionals

17 Arawa Street, Matata

Agent: Allison LaursenAgent:

Phone: 07 307 0165 or 021 427206

Set sale date: October 17, 2pm unless sold prior

Open home: Sunday, 2pm-2.30pm