Telling the stories that matter

WHEN the American author, Joan Didion wrote, “We tell ourselves stories in order to live,” she meant that stories give meaning and shape to our lives. We need stories to remember and we need stories for others to remember us after we depart.

For the past eight years, Win Mitchell, a volunteer writer for the Life Stories project at Hospice Eastern Bay has been helping people facing end of life issues to harness the power of stories and to give a final narrative form to their lives.

Win is part of a larger, global network of writers who volunteer their time and expertise to help hospice patients write and record autobiographical stories that they can leave for their loved ones to remember them by.

Each hospice patient who participates in the programme is teamed up with a volunteer. Win is one of seven other Life Stories volunteers in the Eastern Bay.

Each year, Win helps about four hospice patients write their life story. As a Life Stories volunteer, Win meets with the patient for as many as six times or until they have a final product. Win emphasises, though, that the finished product is not as important as the process of the hospice patient thinking through and writing down important events of their life.

The meetings are generally scheduled for one hour but Win says she’ll work with the patient for as long as their energy holds out. Win says she works hard to establish a trusting relationship with the patient. She looks for things that she and the patient have in common and spends a lot of time just listening to their stories.

At the end of each session, Win gives the patient some prompts to think about for the next session. Win came to her place as a Life Stories volunteer with a good deal of writing experience. She is a published author of fiction, travel and news writing and her work has been published in newspapers and magazines.

A course on biographical and autobiographical writing she enrolled in at Massey University helped her develop the kind of writing techniques she shares with her Life Stories patients. She became involved with the Life Stories project because she is good at and enjoys writing and she sees her work at Life Stories as a way to give back to the community.

As I talked with Win and as she told me about the people she has met and worked with through the Life Stories project, it became abundantly clear that it’s her openness, her humanity and her compassion as much as her technical writing expertise that Win shares with her Life Stories partners.

Understandably, people facing end of life issues can become consumed and overwhelmed with the realities before them. The Life Stories project, acts to relieve some of that pressure and to give hospice patients something besides their illness to focus on. “They think about what they are going to write about next week, they discuss details of their life with friends and family.”

Win says as they are preparing their stories, the patients discuss things with friends and family and while this can’t alleviate the enormity of what they are facing, thinking through the contours and the byways of the life they lived often relieves some of the sadness.

What’s more, writing their life stories creates opportunities for the authors to share parts of their life that they hadn’t previously shared with their family and friends. For instance, the son of a military veteran Win once worked with told her that as his father was writing his life story he opened up to the family about war experiences that he had never talked about previously.

Win quickly deflects any acclaim anyone sends her way, reminding me that she is just one of eight Life Stories volunteers. “People say to me,

‘That’s a wonderful thing that you do,’ but that makes me feel guilty because I don’t look it as a wonderful thing. I look at it like I’m enjoying myself. You do have your moments when it gets a difficult but mostly these are enormously positive experiences.”

Still, when things do get too much to bear, Win has her Life Stories volunteer team to support her. The eight-person team meets every six weeks to discuss problems they are having and to “just be there for each other.”

“I’ve learned to not take people at face value. People have the most amazing stories. Everyone has a story. You just have to find it. It’s a cliché but it’s true. I learned that people are very brave and very courageous. By the time they get around to wanting a life story they have come to terms with the fact they won’t be on this earth much longer.

“I don’t meet people who say, poor me or why me, or the things you expect them to say. I just learned something about courage and how courageous ordinary people are.”

If you are interested in becoming a Life Stories volunteer, contact Cheryl at Eastern Bay of Plenty Hospice, 39 Gouldstone Road, Whakatane, phone 07 3072244.

By Eric Fretz