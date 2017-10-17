U-turn gives Otakiri opponents hope

A DECISION to pull a controversial application to take 6.9 million litres of water a day from Putaruru’s Blue Spring, has given new hope to those opposing the Otakiri Springs expansion.

NZ Pure Blue Springs told Waikato Regional Council this week it would not be progressing with a resource consent. The notification was received six days before the October 16 deadline when the company was due to give written approval from Raukawa iwi, deemed to be an affected party, so that the consent could be non-notified.

Raukawa had previously confirmed it would not provide written approval.

The U-turn has given hope to a group of Eastern Bay residents, who have been calling on Bay of Plenty Regional Council to publicly notify resource consent applications relating to the Otakiri Springs bottling plant.

It is understood that Creswell NZ, the New Zealand company fronting the purchase of the bottling plant for Chinese investors Nongfu, has applied to take up to 580 million litres of water each year.

Save our Water Otakiri group spokeswoman Maureen Fraser said she was hopeful that decision-makers in the Eastern Bay would take note of the Putaruru example.

“Extraction of water by foreign-owned water bottling companies is a nationwide concern,” she said.

“Save our Water Otakiri hopes that the successful opposition of water mining in other regions can be replicated here.

“The community has so far been blocked from all decision-making processes around Nongfu’s purchase and expansion of Otakiri Springs.

This includes the Overseas Investment Office, and the regional and district councils’ processes.

“Affected iwi have a statutory right under the Resource Management Act to provide cultural impact assessments on the proposed expansion.

We understand that iwi have specified cultural impact assessment processes to follow and that these are not subject to external influences by the community. It is not the community group’s right to put pressure on iwi; however, we do hope that iwi are aware of community feeling, as Raukawa were, in their decision making.”

The group’s call for the resource consent to be publicly notified has been echoed by Te Runanga o Ngati Awa. Chief executive Leonie Simpson said the runanga was considering the application made by Cresswell NZ, on behalf of Nongfu.

“Te Runanga o Ngati Awa, like many iwi, and hapu throughout Aotearoa are examining these types of consent applications closely. Te Runanga o Ngati Awa is concerned about the commodification of water, and any impacts on Article II rights under the Treaty of Waitangi and the affirmations made in the Mataatua Declaration on Water.

“Like us, the wider public of Aotearoa are also interested in these types of applications and their impact on water quality, use and allocation.

“We affirm that Te Runanga o Ngati Awa is an affected party and therefore we are seeking public notification of this consent application to provide transparency to the decision-making process and inclusion of the voice of iwi and the public.

“Te Runanga o Ngati Awa also strongly recommended to the Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Whakatane District Council that a joint consenting process is undertaken, and a Maori commissioner is appointed to any hearings committee.”

karla.akuhata@whakatanebeacon.co.nz