Take a bow, Theatre Whakatane

THEATRE Whakatane is celebrating after scooping seven trophies at the Zony Awards, held at Gateway Theatre on the weekend.

The amateur theatre company picked up awards for its two musicals last year – winning best staging of a musical, best vocal work and best musical for Evita.

Devon Neiman won best supporting male for Evita and best leading male for Seussical.

Cole Bockman won for best choreography for Evita, and Trace Tidd won best leading female for Evita.

Theatre Whakatane president John White said it was an “amazing night” for the amateur theatre group.

“We were nominated for 19 awards, which is a major achievement; we were nominated in every category we could be nominated in.

“And it was also great recognition for the individuals who won awards.”

White said the Zonys, which were attended by theatre groups across the Central North Island, including some schools, were the region’s equivalent of the Oscars.

He said the awards attested to the quality of the productions Theatre Whakatane put on.

“We are the central North Island’s most successful musical company.”

The individual winners were thrilled to receive their awards.

“To take home not only one, but two awards for best supporting male, and best leading male is something that I never thought would happen,” said Nieman.

“It was such a shock and I am so lucky and beyond ecstatic to have been awarded them. I am so thankful for the musical theatre community of Whakatane who have supported me since day one. These awards are something I will hold very closely to my heart forever.”

Bockman said it was a great honour to win the best choreography category.

“It is really amazing to be recognised for all the months of hard work that was put into designing Evita and is also testament to the brilliant cast who were very receptive to learning new concepts and styles of dance that was thrown at them.”

Tidd, who most recently directed Little Shop of Horrors, said Evita was an extremely special show.

“Being a rather old duck these days, I have to admit to having ‘trod the boards’ many many times,” she said.

“However, the Evita experience was one out of the bag, and an extremely special show on so many levels.

“It was the perfect storm for me … I was playing an epic role that I have coveted for as long as I can remember, alongside a truly amazing cast, with a stellar creative team and under the vision of a phenomenal director.

“I loved playing Eva Peron and poured my heart and soul into the role, so to be recognised with the best leading lady Zony award – it doesn’t get any better than that.

“I have to admit to feeling a tad overcome when my name was announced.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone involved in this epic show … on stage or off, everyone worked so hard to make it the tremendous production that it was. I feel as though this is our award, not just mine.”

