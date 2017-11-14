Te Teko on top of the world

TE Kura o Te Teko principal Tony Holland says his students are on top of the world after they “knocked the bugger off” at the national kapa haka competition last week.

Among a raft of accolades, the school’s haka team claimed the top prize at the Te Mana o Kuratahi competition last week in Gisborne.

It was the first time that a team from Te Kura o Te Teko has been named as the overall champions.

Mr Holland said the school qualified for the national competition for the first time in 2013 and claimed fourth.

He said in 2015 they were named third and now this year they have finally achieved the top spot.

“We have climbed the mountain and now we are up on top and as Sir Edmund Hillary said:

‘We knocked the bugger off’.”

Mr Holland said the win, and other awards, were testament to the hard work the students had put in over the past few months.

He said everyone was excited when the judges announced they had claimed the top spot.

“They jumped up and did their haka tautoko (support haka) and then all of the tears flowed, even the principal was crying.

“But it just really shows that if you work hard enough at anything you will get there. It takes a lot of hard work and determination. It is good for our kura and for our community.

“But I tell the students to remember to be humble – be proud of what they have done but they always need to remember to be humble.”

Mr Holland said the team’s win was also because of the support they had received in the lead up to the Te Mana o Kuratahi.

He said the team had 17 noho, where members stayed at the school from Friday night until Sunday morning so they could learn their bracket and ensure their performance was spot on.

“We must acknowledge the hard work of the volunteer tutors – they composed all of the haka and waiata and the choreography.

“We have a really strong group of tutors and without them none of this would have been possible.

“And also to all of the whanau that supported during the noho, and those that travelled with the team to Gisborne we must give the biggest acknowledgment to them.”

Eastern Bay group Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Waioweka claimed second spot and Te Kura o Te Paroa member Nikora Tihi won the kaitataki tane (male leader) category.

