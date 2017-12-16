50 years in the valley

A HAND-MADE sign hangs in Hester Millar’s kitchen, saying “Just remember, I’m 98”. The hand-drawn numbers have been changed several times, and she jokes that she’d never imagined they would ever get quite so high.

The sign was made when Hester turned 90, by her daughter, reminding visitors to be reasonable in their expectations and requests. But sitting in the century-old homestead the family has shared since moving to the Nukuhou sheep station more than 50 years ago – the biggest in the area at the time – Hester doesn’t appear to need mindful visitors at all.

She is chatty and bright. Apologising for the tea bags that she now finds it easier to use, she bustles about making the morning tea. Her eyesight is now fading, but Hester’s recollections of her long life on the farm remain vivid, and easily recalled. She’s seen plenty of change in the region over the past 50 years, she says, and most notably, in the much smaller number of residents who now call the Nukuhou Valley, home.

“All the farmers out here used to employ extra workers,” she says. “That meant more families in the community, more kids at the school, more people at church.” But over the years, many of the original smaller holdings have amalgamated into large single-ownership farms, and that certainly makes things a bit different these days. “They don’t employ the extra workers like they used to,” she says.

Hester is not lamenting the changes, she doesn’t complain. “Our family has had a good life here in Nukuhou. I’ve been very lucky.” However, there has been one very significant exception. “Losing Charles, my dear Irish husband when he was just 50. He was the man of my life.”

When Charles died, he left Hester with the couple’s four children, sons Craig and Lyall, and daughters Allison and Elizabeth. It was the boys who would later take over management of the 1300-acre (526 hectare) property. They continue to do so today – their own homes alongside the family homestead.

Hester was born on a ship. It was 1919, her father and pregnant mother were aboard the HMS Morea, ploughing their way towards a new life in New Zealand when “nature took its course”. Hester made her unexpected arrival on the ship in the middle of the Red Sea, far away from the closest city of Mecca.

“You wouldn’t wish it on anyone,” she says, recalling her mother’s often told story of the ship’s “rough old doctor” who was most indignant at the situation. “If I’d laid eyes on you before you got on,” he had told her, “you wouldn’t have been here now.”

With men roomed on one side of the ship, women on the other, Hester’s mother had been sharing a two-berth cabin with an elderly woman. Following the birth of her baby, when neither she, nor her elderly cabin-mate could manage the climb to the top bunk, Hester’s mother and new-born were forced to spend the rest of the lengthy voyage on a stretcher set up in the ship’s hallway.

Arriving in Auckland, the young family then boarded an overnight train to Levin.

“Apparently, I just cried and cried on that train until a woman passenger, probably tiring of the noise, offered to help get me settled. Mum said the woman then took me out of sight, and when she came back with me, I was quiet.

“And I stayed quiet for the rest of the journey. Mum never knew how she’d done it, whether maybe she had given me something, but at the time, she said she’d been past caring, and was just grateful.”

The family soon began farming in the Makirikiri Valley,near Wanganui, taking on a lease offered by the Government to returned soldiers. Hester’s father had originally emigrated to New Zealand in 1903, but when World War I broke out in 1914 and he failed enlistment to the New Zealand Army due a stomach hernia. He then sailed back to Ireland, had the hernia repaired, and enlisted there. “It was very important to him,” Hester says. He had met his future wife on his return.

A few years later, they acquired a property at Nukumara, with Hester beginning her schooling at the age of eight at the nearby Upokongaro School. Her parents had waited until the worst fears of the polio epidemic had passed. “We were still using slates to write on,” she says, and even now, some 90 years later, Hester crossly recalls the “horrible Miss O’Donnell” who strapped her because her slate pencil wasn’t sharp enough. “I remember feeling the injustice of it,” she says.

Doing well at school, Hester was one of just two girls at the school who gained the proficiency level in their final primary year that would allow them to attend high school.

Enrolling at Wanganui Girls’ College, she boarded in Wanganui, biking home for the weekends. Later, when her family had moved to a South Taranaki farm,she travelled between home and school on the New Plymouth to Wanganui steam train – “a freezing cold carriage at the back of train without proper seats, and such cold, that I had chilblains up and down the backs of my legs”.

Hester wanted to become a school teacher and, moving to Wellington, she spent two years at teacher training college. “A wonderful time,” she says.

“The first time away from home for most of us.” She took up positions at various country schools afterwards, including a remote school “up the Waitotara river and 50 miles from town,” where at 21, Hester was sole teacher, boarding with a local family.

Recalling the freezing temperatures and thick, heavy fog common to the area, Hester says her pupils, even at the age of five, would ride their own horse several miles to school.

“They’d be so very cold when they arrived, and would cry as they warmed their little hands by the fire and the feeling returned.”

It was during this time that Hester met her future husband. Back at home for the weekend, she says Charles, the son of a friend of her mother’s, had just arrived from Ireland and made his way to the Millar farm. “I remember it like it was yesterday. I was peeling potatoes at the sink when he walked in and shook my very wet hand. I looked at his lovely blue eyes, and that was it”.

But Charles had arrived “just in time for the war,” Hester says, and soon left, preparing at first for the Middle East, but re-routing to the Pacific following word of Pearl Harbour. When he safely returned, the two married.

Charles and Hester settled in Makirikiri, then 14 years later, bought a “flat farm” on the Manawatu riverside. “But Charles was hankering for hill country,” Hester says. His yearning led him on a journey to Nukuhou to look at land that was up for sale.

“It was 1964, and it was a totally unknown part of the country for us. I didn’t expect anything to come of it.” But Charles returned, declaring the Nukuhou sheep station the “most wonderful land he’d ever seen”.

Sadly, Charles died after just three years on his dream farm.

In the following years, Hester reinvented her teaching career, and took up a position at Nukuhou School that would span many years. “My career came in two stints,” she says, and “spanned two eras”.

The first, “when we’d hoist kids on to their horses at the end of the day,” and the second, “where we’d put them on a bus”. “I retired when I was 70, but I missed the kids. I really did love the job.” Hester spent several of the following years teaching adult literacy.

“I’ve been asked so many times over the years why I was never interested in meeting another man. But there was never going to be another man. There was only ever going to be one man for me”.

1 of 3

By Lorraine Wilson