Across my kitchen table

BEING asked to contribute a regular column is both an honour and a daunting task, however, most people know I am truly in my happy place when I am in the kitchen sharing tips and tricks about how to get the best out of our seasonal bounty.

So it was natural to start off with asparagus, being an A word and in season right now.

The recipe I am sharing today is totally something I have created, although there are many variations out there. This recipe is versatile because there are additions that can make this quite a different dish.

I remember a funny family story when making pastry with my mother many years ago. Always, the ice went into the water and the glass went up on the window sill while the rest was being prepared.

On one occasion, after the tart had gone into the oven, my mother was more than slightly annoyed to realise the gin and tonic had gone into the pastry and she was left with the iced water to drink. I remember the pastry being really crispy and quite delicious.

Sharing food and nurturing those you care about, creates great memories.

Rich cheese-crusted asparagus tart

Heat oven to 200 degrees.

Pastry:

2 cups plain flour (can be a mix of wholemeal, stoneground, white or gluten free)

150 grams cold butter

50 grams tasty cheese (or parmesan)

Pinch of salt

Pinch of baking soda

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

Water (I pop a glass on the bench or windowsill with ice in it ready to use )

Use a food processor or a large bowl to make the pastry. Put the flour into the bowl with paprika, salt and soda. If using a processor, add in small cubes of butter and grated cheese and process until fine crumbs. Otherwise, use a bowl, grate in the butter and cheese, and mix with fingertips until fine crumbs.

Add water a little at a time until the mix comes together as a stiff paste. It is difficult to know exactly how much water to use as flours vary, and high humidity also impacts on the absorption rate.

Once you have a ball of dough, turn out on a floured surface and knead into a smooth ball.

This can be chilled at this stage, or you can roll it out and line a tart pan, then chill while you prepare the filling.

Tip: Any extra pastry can be rolled out again and cut into cheese straws, as a savoury snack.

Filling:

2 bunches asparagus, about 400 grams

1 small onion

Small bunch parsley

100 grams blue cheese (Not creamy blue variety. Or use smoked cheese if you don’t like blue

50 grams or 1 cup grated tasty or gruyere cheese

1 cup finely grated parmesan cheese

6 size 7 eggs

½ cup cream

Salt and pepper

Dash of tabasco sauce

Trim a little from the ends of the asparagus, steam for three-to-four minutes in a little water. Tip: I use a large frying pan, as the heat is even and it doesn’t take long.

Drain and run cold water over the asparagus until cold. Dry on an old linen tea towel or a double layer of paper towels.

Finely chop onions and spread across the base of the tart pastry. Add the fresh parsley.

Tip: adding this now adds to the flavour and the herb doesn’t dry and burn on the top of the tart.

Grate the blue and tasty or gruyere cheeses over the parsley, and then trim the asparagus ends and add into the tart. Lay the spears in a wheel with the tips to the centre if using a round tart pan, or vertically if using a rectangular tart pan, Grate parmesan over the asparagus.

Whisk together the eggs and cream, with tabasco (chilli) sauce and seasoning. Pour the egg and cream mix over the contents of the tart. Reduce the oven temperature to 180 degrees when you place the tart into the oven. Bake in the centre of the oven for 25-35 mins until risen and golden.

Additions and alterations:

Streaky bacon cooked and chopped or smoked salmon pieces make a nice addition

If asparagus is not in season use fresh or frozen peas

This dish is a good ‘take a plate’ option as it can be made ahead. Makes a nice lunch dish or a meatless option if you are not sure about visitor’s preferences.

Serve with a crunchy slaw with finely sliced red and green cabbage, celery and fennel, red-skinned apples and a small red onion, with a handful of seeds: sunflower, pumpkin and sesame and a few chopped almonds or walnuts.

Food by Rosemary Sloman