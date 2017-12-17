Anne’s Christmas cake

EAST Coast MP Anne Tolley mentioned in a recent Beacon column that she makes her own Christmas cakes every year. We asked her whether she would be prepared to share her recipe with our Eastern Bay Life readers and she was happy to oblige.

THIS Christmas cake recipe was in a Margaret Fulton cookery book I won at Intermediate school.

I’ve used it every year – as a base recipe with fruit variations from time to time – except for a couple of years when I accidently sent the book off to the second hand bookshop in a general cookery book clear-out.

“My dear sister-in-law knows the cook in Sydney and sent me a signed copy of her updated recipe book and so I was off again with my faithful old recipe.

Fruit:

375g raisins

375g sultanas

125g mixed peel

125g glace cherries

60g glace apricots (or dried)

2 slices glace pineapple

3 tbsp brandy or rum

3 tbsp sherry (or I sometimes use pure essences like almond, vanilla and lemon)

Note: sometimes I use dates or figs or currants – keep the weight the same though or it gets too heavy and won’t rise.

Cake Mixture:

250g butter

1¼ cups brown sugar

1tbsp golden syrup

Grated rind of 1 lemon

2tbsps marmalade

5 eggs

2½ cups flour

1tsp mixed spice

1tsp ground cinnamon

¼tsp salt

¾ cup blanched almonds, chopped (my son hates nuts so if he is coming at Christmas time I leave out the nuts and add currents to same approximate weight)

Extra almonds and glace fruit for topping

Extra brandy

FIRST prepare the fruit: Put raisins and sultanas into a bowl with mixed peel. Chop up the glace cherries, apricots and pineapple and add to bowl. Sprinkle with brandy and sherry or essences, cover and leave overnight.

Next day: Beat butter and brown sugar with lemon rind until light and creamy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each. Add one tablespoon of flour with the last egg to stop curdling.

Sift together flour, spices and salt and stir into creamed mixture alternatively with fruit and chopped almonds. It is tradition for our family that any family members around at this time stir the cake mixture and make a wish for the New Year. My grandmother taught me this.

I’m not sure where it came from.

Spoon mixture into a 20 centimetre square or round tin lined with two thicknesses of greaseproof or baking paper. If the cake is to be served un-iced I decorate with glace fruit and blanched, whole almonds at this stage.

Note: it needs a sheet of baking paper covering the top of cake while cooking to prevent the fruit burning and discolouring.

Bake in a slow oven, 150 degrees, for three-and-a-half to four hours. Remove from oven and immediately sprinkle with about one tablespoon of extra brandy.

Remove the cake from the tin, leave paper on cake, wrap in a tea towel and leave until cool. I usually make this cake in November and keep it in a tin somewhere dark and airy.

Every week I unwrap it and add another tablespoon or so of brandy.

Some years I ice it with the traditional almond paste and royal icing, some years it is just a brandy butter icing. It is always delicious and gone by New Year’s Day.

Anne Tolley