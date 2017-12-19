BYO Chromebooks off the menu at Ohope

LICENSING and online security concerns have forced Ohope Beach School to backtrack on its plan to introduce Bring Your Own Chromebooks (BYOC) next year.

Principal Tony Horsfall said the school had planned to introduce BYOC in 2018, but has had to put it on hold until the following year after being presented with a “curve ball” by a consultant who was advising the school. “One of the biggest things at primary and intermediate level is online security.

“When you buy a Chromebook, they also sell you a licence, which gives you access to everything in the Chromebook.” Mr Horsfall said the school would like to have control over the licences so that it can control what students are accessing on the internet, such as social media, while at school.

However, if parents bought the Chromebooks and licences they would have control over what their child accessed and not the school.

“There have been problems in some schools recently, especially those on BYOC, with the school being able to control the licence and protect devices. “Some schools have elected for BYOC and are having to backtrack and this is costing them money.

“We don’t want to expose parents to that without having background information on the licensing.

“We are hoping to have it sorted next year.” He said they were also trying to get around the problem of how to transfer a licence from primary school to intermediate. Mr Horsfall said the school would be funding Chromebooks next year as it has done in previous years.

This is expected to cost it $45,000 to $50,000 and it was hoping to raise the funds through trust grants and fundraisers.