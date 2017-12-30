Classic line-up

CLASSIC car enthusiasts can get their fix of cars, coffee and conversation at The Red Barn on Thornton Road next weekend.

On the first Sunday of every second month, dedicated drivers make their way to the Red Barn Café all the way from Tauranga, Rotorua, and sometimes even Auckland.

Packed with cars from as far back as 1928, the café buzzes with life from 9am to 11am, before cars embark on a cruise around the scenery of Whakatane.

There is no criteria or agenda, just show up in a classic car and enjoy yourself, with the next meet kicking off next year on January 7.

Dave Sells and a group of mates started the tradition four years ago, and it just kept growing from there. The group includes 40 to 50 cars these days, but over 80 have gathered at times.

“It sort of just runs itself now,” says Dave. “People know when to turn up.”

Dave owns a 1965 notchback Ford Mustang, and has been restoring it over the last eight years to its current pristine condition.

He first got the car in running condition, but it needed a lot of mechanical work and care.

Now sporting a fresh orange paintjob and its original 289 V8 engine and automatic transmission, all the hard work has paid off.

“You never finish. You’re always adding more and more; you just never finish.” he said. He hopes to expand his collection in the future.

