Coroner: Prosecute adults who supply alcohol to minors

A CORONER believes adults responsible for providing alcohol consumed by an underage girl, who was killed after being hit by a car as she lay comatose on an Opotiki street, should be prosecuted as a form of deterrence.

Rangimaria Christine Te Piriti White was 14 years old when she died on July 25, 2015. At the time, was staying in Opotiki with a 13-year-old friend, Awhina Herewini, and her family.

That night was the Opotiki College ball and after-ball functions and the two girls had obtained a box of vodka pre-mixes through Awhina’s 17-year-old cousin.

They spent the evening consuming it at several addresses in Opotiki and were also able to gain access to more alcohol bought by Awhina’s mother and other family members.

During the night, Rangimaria became so heavily intoxicated. that at a point after 3am, she lay down in the middle of a Goring Street and began vomiting – eventually becoming unconscious.

Awhina tried to move Rangimaria from the road but when she couldn’t she went to find help. Before she could return a car drove down the street and ran over Rangimaria, who was wearing dark clothing.

There was also limited street lighting with no centreline marked on the road or any other markings. The car did not brake prior to contacting Rangimaria and while it slowed down after the collision, the driver did not stop.

Rangimaria died at the scene, after sustaining fatal injuries. The car and driver were never identified despite being the subject of an extensive police investigation, however those involved with purchasing alcohol for Awhina and Rangimaria were prosecuted.

In his findings released last month, Coroner Michael Robb said no consent was sought or obtained from Rangimaria’s parents for her to consume alcohol while under the care of Awhina’s mother, Sonya Hape.

“In my view, any adult in a position of responsibility who was aware that Awhina and Rangimaria were consuming alcohol should be the subject of criminal investigation to determine whether they supplied any alcohol to them.

“In the end, evidence of Sonya or other adults supplying alcohol to Rangimaria may fall short of a criminal prosecution but, in my view, they and others in their community should be left in no doubt about their responsibilities, and the fact that they could be prosecuted for giving alcohol to any person who has not yet attained 18 years of age. That is a message that should strongly conveyed by the police to individuals in the community who consider these is no risk in allowing to drink alcohol.

“While further prosecution may not occur in this case, lack of care and responsibility for both Awhina and Rangimaria on this night should be recognised as falling well below and social standards. Had appropriate moral and social standards been adopted on July 25, 2015, Rangimaria may well still be alive today.”

Coroner Robb described Rangimaria as a gifted student and said she had been raised in a home where consuming alcohol was not condoned.

“She was raised in a loving home in a supportive family setting where hard work and achievement were encouraged. Parties and smoking and drinking were not engaged in, with a conscious decision being made that children should be exposed to that kind of conduct by adult family members.

“Education and academic goal setting were hallmarks of the role modelling provided to Rangimaria. Working hard to support yourself, being responsible for your own actions, take responsibility and care of your family, were characteristics of he home life that Rangimaria experienced, particularly from her mother and her grandfather.”