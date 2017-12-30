Couple still going strong after 60 years

ON December 28, John and Beryl Mower celebrated 60 happily married years.

John and Beryl first met in a fun, spirited way that matches their relationship perfectly. On a camping trip with the youth hostel association back in Britain, everyone was in the middle of a water fight. John was 21 and Beryl was 17 at the time.

“I had a bucket full of water, and then this unsuspecting girl comes around the corner. So, I soaked her, and she started laughing.

“I thought, if she can laugh after that, she’ll do me,” John says. Now, at 82 and 79 years old, they’re still the fun-loving kids they were 60 years ago.

John’s advice to people looking for a long-lasting relationship is, “never argue about remembering days and dates. It’s something she never forgets.”

He also advises laughing lots and often.

The couple came to New Zealand 48 years ago, bringing four young sons with them.

Coming from Essex in England, the leap was big, but welcome.

John and Beryl say they loved their home in Kawerau. They love the Eastern Bay beaches and forests, which are very different to what they were used to.

“It was perfect for us. Our boys loved the fishing, but they didn’t just bring trout home.

They brought back a little ginger kitten once,” says Beryl. They also brought back baby rabbits, and live eels, among other things.