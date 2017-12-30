Dressage achiever heads to France

HANNAH van der Horst has ended her school years with a flourish. Presented with the Best All-Round Girl award at Whakatane High School’s recent prizegiving, the presentation was made more significant by the fact that she has now won the award three years in a row.

Based on contribution and achievements both within school and outside of it, the presentation reflects Hannah’s involvement in a number of student groups and events; Interact, Students Against Drunk Drivers, the Stage Challenge, Enviro Group, and her representation on the Whakatane District Youth Council.

The award also acknowledges her receipt of the Fergusson Trophy – presented to the top marine studies student, along with other academic achievements.

It also acknowledges her award of the school’s 2017 Parker Trophy for Excellence in Equestrian this year, and the Equestrian Trophy, which she has won for the past four years.

Hannah is an accomplished dressage competitor, and life for the 18-year-old is “all about horses”. In the past year alone, she has won the Hawkes Bay Championship, Level 6, on horse Moby’ll Do, and the Gisborne Championship, Level 5, on horse I Romulus, and been named Champion Young Rider. And at the recent Bay of Plenty Championships, she produced a number of personal bests.

But Hannah’s busy and focused life will undergo a major change shortly when she leaves New Zealand on a year-long Rotary exchange to the small, northern French town of Saint Pol sur Ternoise.

“It all feels a bit weird right now because I’ve just finished year 13, so technically, I’ve finished school, but actually, I’ll have another year at school in France now,” she says.

And while Hannah knows three things; “I’m really excited, it’s going to be cold,” and, most importantly, “both of my host families have got horses,” that aside, she says she’s not sure what to expect from the adventure.

Having studied French at school, Hannah is hoping the language won’t pose too great a problem. “I’ve taken it at school since year nine so I’m hoping I pick up conversational French fairly quickly. And I learn fast,” she says.

The change of lifestyle pace could, in itself, be something she’ll need to learn. Everyday life for Hannah has been busy. As a part-time merchandiser for Whakatane’s three supermarkets, she would leave her Awakeri home early, three days a week, arriving at work by 5.30am or 6am to put in two or three hours before school.

After school, her two competition horses, Moby’ll Do, and, I Romulus, needed 45-50 minutes training each at their respective levels, and then there was the homework. “I try to get as much of it done at school as I can,” she says. “There really isn’t time outside of it.”

“It’s all about my horses,” she says. “My life revolves around them, so having a job where I can work early in the mornings means I am free in the weekends and can compete”.

With one more major competition in store before heading to France, Hannah says leaving her beloved horses for a year has been made easier because her mother is going to compete on at least one of them while she is gone.

Hannah has been riding since she was three or four years old. “Mum always rode, so I started off on miniature ponies and then went on to pony club and gymkhanas.” She says that while she discovered horse-jumping was not for her, the events provided her with a great foundation for what she really wanted to do.

It is dressage events and the meticulous attention to detail involved that appeals to Hannah. Becoming heavily involved with the sport, Hannah now has seven years of dressage competition behind her.

“It really is a pursuit of perfection,” she says. “Every movement is marked out of 10, so you spend hours and hours perfecting each small thing. I’m a very competitive person and it suits me.”

But above all, she says, she just loves to be around horses. In other sports, “you might get a pair of boots, but in my sport, you get a horse. It’s like having a team mate. I love that”.

Whether the horses of her host families in France are competition horses, or old hacks,

Hannah says she doesn’t mind at all. “I love all horses, so as long as they are horses, that’s fine”.

Hannah leaves for France on January 9.

By Lorraine Wilson