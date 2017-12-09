Food truck spices up Kopeopeo

A FEW months ago my wife came bursting through our front door. “There’s a masala dosa food truck in Kopeopeo,” she exclaimed. “Let’s go.”

I dropped what I was doing, herded the kids and within minutes we were driving over the hill from Ohope to Whakatane where we made our way to the intersection of King and Stewart streets. There in the parking lot between the Edgcumbe Flood Relief Building and Super Liquor sat a white food truck with, “South Indian Heritage Food” emblazoned on the side.

We ordered four masala dosas from the purveyors, Tomy Kinattukara and his son Iris Tom, and proceeded to devour them as if we hadn’t eaten in days.

If you don’t already know, a masala dosa is a crispy crepe stuffed with potatoes and onions that have been sautéed in oil and Indian spices and served with a chutney, or an Indian sauce.

The crepe, made from a batter of fermented rice and lentils, is called the dosa and the filling is called potato masala.

Tomy and Iris are a father-son dosa-making duo. Tomy and his wife, Rani, immigrated to New Zealand from Kerala, a region of southern India, in 2007.

They spent a year in Rotorua where Rani worked on her nursing degree and then they moved to Whakatane. Rani is a nurse at Whakatane hospital, their daughter is finishing university in Auckland and when son Iris isn’t preparing dosa batter or cooking up potato masala, he’s busy being a year 11 student at Whakatane High School.

Tomy says he got the idea for the food truck as he was driving around New Zealand. “I saw a lot of food trucks as I was travelling around, but I only saw two Indian food trucks – one in Whangarei and another in Christchurch.”

Seeing a niche opportunity, Tomy had a customised food truck made and the first dosas started rolling off their griddle in early August of this year.

People all over the world love the foods of India. From Auckland to Los Angles to London and all points in between, people go crazy for naan, saag paneer, chicken tikka and lamb vindaloo.

That said, even some of the most keen Indian food enthusiasts have never heard of a masala dosa. That’s because most of the Indian restaurants of the Indian diaspora serve north Indian food and, masala dosas are typical to southern India.

I didn’t have my first masala dosa until I was in my late 20s and over the course of the next 30 years I have sampled dosas all over the world.

Some of them are amazing, others are so-so and I’ve had a few dosas that were nearly inedible. If they aren’t prepared properly, a dosa can be too soggy, too oily or the potato masala can be spiced incorrectly.

Making the perfect dosa, in other words, is a delicate balance and in that regard, Tomy and Iris are high-wire artists of the dosa world.

My wife and I have tried to make dosas at home a couple of times and while they turn out okay, you can never make a dosa at home that tastes half as good as a dosa you’ll get from skilled dosa chefs like Tomy and Iris.

“Growing up in Kerala,” Tomy notes, “dosas were ‘home food,’” meaning, you didn’t have to go out for them. Tomy says that he taught himself how to make dosas, but he also adds,

“My mother is a good cook and my sister is a good cook. If I have any doubts I call to them.”

“Most people don’t know what masala dosa is,” Iris says, “So we are trying to introduce them to it. After they taste it, they enjoy it a lot and they come back for seconds and thirds.”

Tomy and Iris like their Kopeopeo site because they get hospital workers wandering over during lunch time and after work as well as high school kids from Whakatane and Trident stopping by after school. There’s also a good amount of foot traffic on King Street that finds its way over to the food truck.

Iris says that he and Tomy enjoy meeting new people at the food truck and making unique food that people enjoy. Over the course of the past three months, they have managed to establish a brisk business with an increasingly large group of regular customers.

Plus, because they are in a food truck, rather than working in a restaurant kitchen, they enjoy unique opportunities to get to know their customers. “People like being able to see us make the food—the kitchen is open and they can see how we prepare their food. If you go to a restaurant you can’t see into the kitchen.”

If for some reason, a masala dosa does not inspire your culinary taste, Tomy and Iris have other fare on the menu to make your stomach happy.

Other popular items include Beef Cutlet, Butter Chicken and Lamb Curry. Tomy is especially proud of his Chicken Biryani, “Indians love that,” he says, “Because they haven’t tasted it since they left in India.”

Tomy and Iris’ South Indian Heritage Food Truck is open for business Tuesday through Saturday from 3:30-7:30 pm. For their full menu as well as daily specials, see their

Facebook page at “South Indian Heritage Food.” If you want to call your order ahead, just give them a ring at 02102509950.

How to eat a dosa

YOU can, of course, eat a dosa any way you like, but if you want to really enjoy your dosa and if you don’t want to look like a dosa rookie, here are a few tips:

Before you dig in, place the dosa on a plate and study it for just a second. You will notice a bulge in the center of the dosa – that’s the potato masala.

Your goal is get the potato masala without using a knife and a fork. To accomplish this, make a small tear in the centre of the dosa to expose the potato masala.

Next, tear a square (approximately 5cm x 5cm) from the edge of the dosa and then use that square to grab the potato masala from the middle. This is the tricky part, so feel free to experiment and you may need to order more than one dosa.

Make sure you have lots of napkins because the important thing to remember here is to not touch the potato masala with your fingers. Let the dosa do the work for you. Whatever you do, do not eat the dosa with two hands. It’s not a burrito or a taco.

By Eric Fretz