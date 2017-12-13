Nowhere to go – Amputee wheelchair-bound and homeless

A 58-YEAR-OLD double amputee is ready to be discharged from Whakatane Hospital but has nowhere to go because he cannot go back to the caravan he lived in and there doesn’t appear to be any housing available for him to move into.

Peter McKelvey, who suffers from cardiovascular disease, which causes blocked arteries, said yesterday he had been in hospital seven weeks.

His first leg was amputated about seven years ago and the second limb during his recent admission.

“I was in a lot of pain, and I had to make the decision to keep my leg or take it off. I was in so much pain I said ‘yes, take it off’.

“They have done all the operations they can to save this leg.

“The nurses and social worker have been really helpful, helping me fill in forms to apply for units with Housing NZ. I have applied to [Tawanui Community Housing] for a council flat in Whakatane.

“I have done the interviews, done all the forms. That was about three or four weeks ago, and I have heard nothing. I have found out that they have got capable people living in these units … but they have got to find a place to go.”

Mr McKelvey had been living in a caravan at a camp ground in Opape, near Opotiki, until his hospital admission. He said he had been able to get around then with only one leg, but now with both his legs amputated he was wheelchair-bound.

“I have got rid of the caravan.”

He said he wanted to stay in Whakatane or Opotiki as he had friends and support in the area and wanted to live in a smaller town, rather than a city. His closest relative is a brother in Papamoa.

“I have lived in the country most of my life … I am pretty independent and just want to get on with my life.”

He said he also wanted to live close to the beach as he was a keen fisherman and was hoping to continue with this passion.

Tawanui Community Housing Trust manager Christine Johnstone said the trust had about 70 units in Whakatane, but these were currently full and did not have wheelchair accessibility.

Ms Johnstone said they could not comment specifically on Mr McKelvey’s case yesterday, but the trust also provided housing to people on the Ministry of Social Development’s list.

Housing NZ referred the Beacon to the Ministry for Social Development for comment.

The ministry’s regional director Bay of Plenty, Ski Wisnesky, said they were aware of Mr McKelvey’s recent operation and the significant impact this would have on his living situation.

“We have asked for some additional information from him which will help us understand what his needs will be going forward.

“In the meantime, we are contacting him to confirm when he will be discharged so we can look at what short-term accommodation options are available for him.”

Mr McKelvey said he had not heard from them by late yesterday afternoon, and his discharge would depend on when he finds a place to live.

Bay of Plenty District Health Board quality and patient safety manager Debbie Brown said the cost per bed day to keep a patient in hospital was between $600 and $1000, depending on the type of care a patient received.

“Patient safety is paramount. In all cases we plan to discharge our patients to a safe environment. We are working with other support agencies to achieve this.”

kathy.forsyth@whakatanebeacon.co.nz