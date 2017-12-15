Kawerau Christmas at weekend

FIREWORKS and an entertaining musical line-up will complete Kawerau’s Christmas at the Park this weekend.

The annual event will take place on Saturday, December 16 and will include the Santa Parade, community concert and evening variety show.

As always, the fireworks display would be a highlight, council events and venues manager Lee Barton said.

Like previous years, the New Zealand Fire Service approved the display last week on the proviso the current fire risk in the Kawerau district didn’t become extreme this week.

“The fireworks finale has been a highlight of Christmas in the Park in previous years.

Having it on the schedule this year means we can round off the Christmas celebration in style,” Mr Barton said.

This year’s special guest is award-winning Kiwi singer Annie Crummer.

“We’re really excited to have Annie at this event. She has a fantastic stage presence and her music appeals to a wide audience, so we’re confident everyone will enjoy her performance.”

Throughout the evening, the audience will be entertained by the legendary Kiwi band, Herbs, who will be joined by multi-instrumentalist Stephen Small, funk group the Hipstamatics, New Zealand musician Eddie Low and singer Taisha.

Veteran performer Chris Powley will direct the evening show and quick-witted Howie Morrison Junior will MC the event.

Mr Barton said it was great to secure high-profile acts for this year’s Christmas in the Park.

The evening show will run from 7.15pm to 10pm.

The day-long annual event will kick off with the New World Kawerau Santa Parade, starting from the Ron Hardie Recreation Centre to do two laps of town before ending at Prideaux Park.

From 12.30pm, the Radio 1XX Community Christmas Concert will take place at Prideaux Park.

It will feature top acts including the Kawerau Combined Choir – comprising students from Kawerau Putauaki, Kawerau South, Te Whata Tau o Putauaki and Tarawera High School – Kawerau South School Music Group, duo Wairata and Hamone and soloist Raukura Munro of Tarawera High School.

Joining them on stage will be bands Made Alive, Feenix Band, Tait Kora, and Dunamis.

Just like other years, food vendors, games and thrilling rides will complete the annual event.

Kawerau’s Christmas in the Park is the Eastern Bay’s showcase festive entertainment event which sees up to 10,000 people packing into Prideaux Park for the celebration.

The event is family-friendly – drugs, alcohol and gang regalia are not permitted. Prideaux Park is a smoke-free venue.

The weather promises to be fine, so organisers encourage the public to be sun-smart.