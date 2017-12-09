Lemony new potatoes

These potatoes can be served with cold meat and a salad. They also go well with barbecued chops.

Lemon-roasted new potatoes

Serves 2

450 grams new potatoes

Zest of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon olive oil

Flaky sea salt

Heat the oven to 200 degrees. In a saucepan, bring the water to the boil. Add the potatoes, bring the water back to the boil, and cook for five minutes.

Drain off the water and shake the saucepan well to rough up the edges of the potatoes a little.

Tip on to a baking tray and toss with the lemon zest, oil and sea salt.

Roast for about 30 minutes or until golden and crisp.

Note: You can use fresh rosemary instead of the lemon zest.

