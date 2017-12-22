Police officer recovers in hospital

CONSTABLE Scott Woodsford, also known as Scotty, is recovering in Waikato Hospital after being knocked into a drain by a fleeing driver and sustaining serious leg injuries.

Twenty-six-year-old Joshua Strickland, pleaded guilty to theft, failing to stop and dangerous driving when he appeared in Opotiki District Court yesterday morning.

He was remanded in custody to appear in the Whakatane District Court on February 7 for sentence.

The charges followed an incident on Wednesday morning, when Strickland fled from police after he was suspected to have driven off without paying for petrol.

When he refused to stop, police commenced pursuit and Mr Woodsford was hit as he was laying road spikes at the intersection of State Highway 30 and Kope Drain Road in Awakeri.

Moments after Mr Woodsford was hit, farmworker Darryl Best was heading up the run off in a ute when he saw police on the road.

“Then I saw the police officer in the drain and jumped in. I was helping him up and making him comfortable.

“He didn’t know what had happened but was explaining how much pain he was in.”

Mr Best and one other police officer were in the drain assisting Mr Woodsford before he was extracted with a gurney and Merlo tractor.

From there, the St John ambulance staff took over his care, transporting him to hospital.

“I just jumped in to see if there was anything I could do, but there wasn’t much I could do without appropriate gear,” Mr Best said.

Mr Best is an assistant division manager for St John youth and has had training in first aid and health care.

Assisting with Mr Woodsford was the first time Mr Best had been to an emergency scene and has provided the experience he needed to pursue a career with St John.

“It’s pushed me to change my mind about my career and change over to the ambulance service.”

Mr Best planned to take a break over the summer before starting his training next year. Before this incident, he always wanted to pursue his career with the ambulance service, but training didn’t fit with his farm job.

“I’m going to make it happen now. I am determined.”

Following the incident, Mr Woodsford was flown to Waikato Hospital as police searched for Strickland.

The car he was driving was found abandoned and, soon after, police located Strickland in the Whakatane town centre.

At Strickland’s first appearance in Opotiki, the court heard how the three charges spanned incidents from Opotiki to Taneatua, including the serious driving incident in Whakatane.

Crown prosecutor Anna Pollett said a further charge, or charges, were pending.

Judge Louis Bidois said Strickland had made a determined effort to evade police for a relatively minor matter when he should have been able to pay for tobacco.

“He then drove like a maniac to get away from police.”

