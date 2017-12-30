Organics a growing trend

WITH organic shops in the Eastern Bay and organic products appearing in supermarkets, including wine, it appears organic growing methods are gaining more and more acceptance.

In response to this growing trend, over the next few weeks we will be running a series of articles featuring some of the Eastern Bay’s organic growers, starting today with Stanley Road orchardist Greg Reid.

Comfrey for tea

PLANTING by the moon and feeding the earth are part of what makes Stanley Road orchardist Greg Reid successful.

Greg says organic farming is based on the principles of feeding the earth rather than poisoning it with chemicals and abusing it.

“If you plant at the right moon phase, your seeds will sprout in a day or two,” he says. “If you get it wrong they might rot in the ground.”

He says comfrey is a fantastic plant to incorporate into an organic garden. You can plant it next to fruit trees and the comfrey plant’s deep roots will help bring water to the surface.

“You can also dry it and spread it underneath your new plantations.”

A third use of the plant was mixing it into a tea that is later used for watering the new plants. It was not only the moon that could be used cleverly in an organic orchard, but also the sun.

“The easy way to get rid of unwanted grasses and weeds is to just cover it with a black plastic sheet for a few days,” Greg says. “The sun and the heat will kill the grass and there’s no need for chemicals.”

It is important to leave the burned grass in place, as pulling it out will damage the environment for the worms that live among its roots.

Greg says he also uses the Fiber Earth garden mix, which is available from several stockists in the Eastern Bay, to generate healthy growth in his garden.

Having lived off organic produce for a long time, Greg says he has developed a sensitive taste.

“If I eat broccoli that has been sprayed, I can taste the chemicals.”