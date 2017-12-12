Pair jailed for child abuse

Joey Helena Kohu and Tamahou James Natana used electrical cord, bamboo sticks and a frying pan handle to beat and whip children. They were sentenced to 27 months in jail last week.

JUDGE Louis Bidois was disappointed family turned up to Whakatane District Court to support Joey Helena Kohu and Tamahou James Natana at their sentencing, but couldn’t help with the care of three children who were beaten and whipped by the pair.

More than 20 people were in the court’s public gallery, even though the sentencing did not start until after 5pm last Wednesday. Judge Bidois said at the time of offending, which occurred over an 18-month period, the couple had six children, including Natana’s son and daughter as well as their children, living with them.

He said Kohu had been “completely and totally out of her depth” having to be responsible for the children, while Natana had grown up in a family where violence was part of his childhood so believed it was an acceptable form of punishment.

“[Natana] was a father who abdicated his responsibility and effectively invited Ms Kohu to punish the children as she saw fit.”

He said he was saddened that even though they were willing to support Kohu and Natana at court, the family had not offered to help look after the children.

“I am stunned by the fact that there are a number of support people here today and while I am pleased there a number of supports I am disappointed that the family couldn’t rally around and offer support to help these children.

“Children should be nurtured, they are taonga (treasures), not kicked from pillar to post. It was a total abdication of parental responsibility.”

He sentenced the pair to 27 months in jail.

The sentencing followed a trial into the abuse and neglect of Natana’s three children that included charges relating to the pair whipping two of the victims with an electrical cord as well as beating them with sticks and other weapons. The abuse left the children with welts and bruises as well as being psychologically traumatised.

Kohu, 29, was found guilty of assaulting the younger of the two main victims – her step-daughter – with a frying-pan handle during a judge-alone trial.

She had pleaded guilty to two counts of neglect of children under the age of 18 years and two counts of assaulting a child with a weapon. However, she disputed some facts involved with those charges.

The father, Natana, 32, pleaded guilty to charges of wounding with intent to injure, two counts of neglecting children and one of assault on a child. He also disputed some of facts involved in the charges.

The matter was heard by Judge Bidois over several days and the three children – who were all under the age of 12 – gave evidence.

To begin the sentencing matter, lawyer Gene Tomlinson requested that Kohu be given leave to address the court so that she could apologise to the victims’ mother because restorative justice hadn’t taken place since the trial.

Speaking from the dock, Kohu addressed the children’s’ mother who was sat in the public gallery section of courtroom. She said she had reflected on her actions and was genuinely remorseful.

“I know that no matter what I do will ever take away all of the pain I have caused. I hope that in the future that we may be able to come together and get our families together again.

“I was ugly at first about this whole thing, but I have had a whole year to go through my actions and I am very sorry and if I could take away the pain and the nightmares I would.”

Kohu and Natana had been due for sentence earlier this year and the children’s’ mother had read out an emotional victim impact statement at that appearance.

In the statement, the mother told Kohu and Natana that she felt guilty for allowing her two older children to live with the couple and her youngest son to visit.

She said the older children bore the brunt of the abuse and as a result suffered nightmares as well as behavioural issues that required counselling.

She said her youngest son was impacted by the offending because he witnessed the abuse of his siblings while staying with the couple during holidays.

