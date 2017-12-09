Parents’ group eases burden

TWO mums of young children are encouraging parents who are finding it tough to make contact with their support group – the Whakatane Post Natal Depletion Group.

Co-founder Kristy Lowe says she and Amy Robin co-founded the group in December. “Amy and I had our worlds rocked when we became first-time mums and were introduced by a mutual friend with the hope to be of support for one another.

We soon realised there was no formal support group in the area for post-natal issues so we decided to make one ourselves,” says Kristy. “It’s a group for parents run by parents.”

Kristy explains that they chose the term “depletion” rather than “depression” for the name of the group because depletion includes depression but also covers a range of issues that new parents go through.

Amy, who suffered from ante-natal depression, says she had recently moved back from Australia to Whakatane, just before her daughter was born prematurely in October last year.

“I was looking for support as I was struggling. I wanted to connect with other mothers who were also experiencing difficulties, but I didn’t know where to turn.”

Her daughter suffered from reflux and she struggled to feed her.

“We faced a number of stressors, both pre- and post-natal; this was my first child and I wasn’t prepared for these additional challenges … I became extremely anxious. It felt as though my life had been completely turned upside down.

“I started trying to see what support networks were out there, and I couldn’t find any.

“Through a mutual friend I heard about Kristy.

“I thought there must be other mums who may not be having an easy time, and that it would be nice if we could connect and support one another.”

So Amy started a Facebook group, which Kristy now manages. Kristy says the group holds meetings twice a month at various venues.

They have also had guest speakers at their meetings, including a maternal mental health nurse and a homeopath. Yoga instructors, acupuncturists, natural skin care companies and aromatherapists have also expressed an interest in being involved.

The group has about 70 members, including some dads. Not all go to meetings, some connect and chat via their Facebook group, others read and watch and get their support that way.

We meet twice a month to share a cuppa, a few non-judgmental laughs, some problem-solving strategies and to generally commiserate together on the challenges of being a parent and help each other feel ‘normal’,” says Kristy.

And it is all fine, however the members wish to connect, they say, as long as new parents who join the group realise they are not alone, there are others out there feeling the same as they are, and that they can support each other.

Kristy says she was also faced with immense challenges when her son, Elijah, was born in May last year.

“He was injured at birth through medical misadventure and he spent the first three weeks in intensive care. We were told he would be blind, he wouldn’t walk … I felt isolated. I had never met anyone who had been through that.”

Kristy, who suffered post-traumatic stress disorder, also had to leave her home after it was flooded in the April 6 Edgecumbe flood. She says they are hoping to move back in March.

“I was also new to the area [Whakatane]. I didn’t know anyone and I was looking for social connection.”

Kristy says when she met Amy she realised a lot of what she was feeling, other new parents were feeling too. She says the biggest comfort is knowing you are not alone.

“There are other people in the same boat who you can meet with.”

The pair are very keen to get word out to other parents about the support group. Amy says she has been overwhelmed by how many people are interested in the group. “I am so happy to be able to connect with them and provide support.”

Both say the group is still evolving and they know there is so much more it can do and so many more people it can reach.

“We want to let the community know we exist as there is a huge lack of support for this type of mental health issue in the area, especially now there is no clinical psychologist with maternal mental health at the hospital anymore,” says Kristy.

“It’s made such a positive difference in our lives and we know it can do the same for so many others too.”

Today, Kristy’s little boy happily plays in the Mahy Reserve playground. He is walking and eating, she says, although he does have vision impairment and they will be faced with challenges as he gets older.

But at least she knows they won’t be walking that path alone.

