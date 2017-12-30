Park up at the boar’s nest

VISITORS to the wilderness playground of Pakihi Valley, 10 minutes south of Opotiki, now have a brand-new option for overnight stopovers.

Residents Robbie McRae and Johanna Pettersson have transformed part of their Pakihi Road property into a park-over area for fully self-contained motorhomes, campers and caravans, providing the first such option available in the region.

“There’s no water and waste facilities, vehicles need to be self-contained,” says Robbie, who is excited to be offering an option to visitors that has not previously been available.

“We’d often see motorhomes heading up the valley, but they always had to head back out because there was nowhere for them to park,” he says. “I thought, well, I’ve got the land, we could do something about that.”

Already operating their one-bedroom, homestead-style visitor accommodation known as The Boar’s Nest, housing up to four people with additional tent space, Robbie says visitor numbers to the region continue to increase.

“We see a lot of cyclists because part of the Motu Trail cycle track runs right past our front door. There’s also great fishing and hunting in the area, and well-known popular walking trails.”

Inspired to provide the new option for visitors, and following months of work obtaining consents for the venture – from a very supportive council, Robbie adds – and developing the park-over area, which can accommodate up to 50 vehicles, Robbie and Johanna opened the gate to their Boar’s Nest park-over last month.

Originally from Sweden, Johanna has been living in New Zealand for 12 years. After working for White Island Tours for some years, she met Robbie, and moved to the Pakihi Valley three years ago. Robbie, however, has a long history in the area, having lived in the Opotiki area for 35 years, moving to his land in the valley almost 18 years ago.

The two don’t see their tourist ventures as appealing only to those involved with more active pursuits. “It’s also a lovely place to just get away from it all, and have a different experience,” they say.

Nestled in the valley made famous by writer Barry Crump, who lived there for many years, the couple’s property remains surrounded by native bush – the bush itself, still home to the wild pigs that helped give The Boar’s Nest its name. And the beautiful Pakihi Stream that flows through the valley, edges its way across Robbie and Johanna’s property providing idyllic swimming holes.

The weka, common visitors to the little homestead, add considerable charm, and though Robbie describes them as “a nuisance,” it’s clear the view is not shared by others enamoured by their cheeky antics. “I think they’re cute,” Johanna says.

With plans afoot to construct a children’s playground as well as barbecue facilities in the park-over, the question of whether or not to build a full ablution block hangs in the air.

“We’re going to wait and see what the demand is,” Robbie says.

The park-over is open for the warmer months of October to April, with an overnight rate of $12.

Additional information can be found at www.theboarsnest.nz.

By Lorraine Wilson