Police officer hit by fleeing driver

UPDATE: A MAN believed to be the driver of a car that struck a police officer has been located. The 26-year-old man was spoken to by police.

The car was being sought by police in connection to a petrol drive-off, but the driver failed to stop when instructed to do so.

The police officer was laying road spikes when he was hit by the car, which was being pursued by police, and was taken to hospital with leg injuries.

Earlier: The police officer was hit by a fleeing driver near Whakatane this morning.

The incident occurred at the intersection of State Highway 30 and Kope Drain Road in Awakeri. The police officer was knocked into the drain.

Whakatane photographer Louis Klaassen said the road remained closed while the police officer was extracted from the drain using heavy machinery, which had been used in work nearby, and was in a bad way.

Eastern Bay police area commander Kevin Taylor said the officer was being attended to by ambulance staff.