A TRUEseries of happenings between Portia, resident cat at London’s famed Shakespeare’s Globe theatre, and a curious visiting fox, has inspired Ohope author, and Globe tour guide, Glenis Carlton, to pen her latest children’s book, Portia and Bob at the Globe.

Glenis, who lives in Ohope for six months of the year, and works the other six as a guide at the Globe theatre – the famously reconstructed Elizabethan playhouse – says the book is based on a now legendary sighting of the two animals sitting side-by-side in front of the stage, in the darkness of night.

“Their eyes were tracking something back and forth across the stage, but it was something only visible to them. Who knows what is was,” says Glenis. “Animals see things that we cannot.”

The book follows the journey of the two animals as they leave the Globe’s sanctuary, heading off for the world of ancient Greece and the mythical gods within. The story is based on Shakespeare’s work, The Tempest, with Glenis seeing it as a kind of “introduction to Shakespeare, for children”. The moral values, which she says are inherent in much of the bard’s work are also something she is keen to impart.

“The stories and poetry themselves are remarkable and there’s a great sense of humour in them. Children love the rhythm of the language. They may not understand all the words, but the stories are appealing to them, scary sometimes, but always amusing”. The morals “indirectly revealed” in his works, Glenis says, are also something she’d like to share through her children’s books, and in the case of The Tempest it is the values of kindness and friendship that come into play.

Glenis’ life has been driven by a love of language, she has had for as long as she can recall. The former teacher of English and French emigrated to New Zealand from northern England in the 1960s, teaching here for many years, before leaving again 25 years later for Italy and France to teach English.

Later, moving to London, Glenis worked in various roles at the Royal Albert Hall and at the Globe, before, 18 years ago, becoming a tour guide at the Globe. Fluent in several languages, she conducts tours in English, French and Italian. “I love the work,” she says.

“Every tour I give is different because I tailor it to suit the group, and no two groups are ever the same.”

For these past 18 years, Glenis has shared her time equally between the two countries she considers to be home, coming back to New Zealand for half of each year to write, and be with her family who live both here, and in Australia. “When I arrive back in Ohope and see the pohutukawas and the kowhai and tui outside my window, I feel like I’ve arrived in paradise,” she says.

But working at the Globe in London remains an important part of Glenis’ life. Referring to the feline character in her latest book, she says, “We had two resident cats at the Globe for a very long time. There was Portia, and Brutus. There were a lot of mice at the theatre, so they were happy, but one day Brutus disappeared and he never came back, so Portia was on her own.”

Soon after, however, Glenis says the fox arrived. The urban-dwelling fox, not entirely uncommon in London, was often spotted semi-hidden in the theatre’s dark recesses or peaking around the corner of a pillar, but never fully revealing itself until the night a theatre security man finally caught the fox in full view, alongside Portia, “watching their own show” on the stage.

“We didn’t name him Bob at the theatre,” Glenis says. “He was named for the book by my grandson, Finn, and I thought it was a perfect name.” Dedicating the book to Finn and her other grandson, Alexandre, she says both grandsons had inspired her in different ways to write the book – as had granddaughter, Jessica, for her previously published children’s book, Four Snails and an Umbrella.

Glenis also authored two French plays during her New Zealand teaching years, Zut Alors, and C’est Genial, which later became French language teaching resources in New Zealand.

She also wrote the “semi-autobiography,” Music of the Spheres – An Unfinished Journey, published in 2014.

Four Snails and an Umbrella is currently available at 4 Art Sake in Ohope, and at The Good Life in The Strand, while Portia and Bob at The Globe is available at Paper Plus in Whakatane, and in London, where it will go on sale at the bookshop in the Globe itself.

Glenis plans to continue her Shakespearean-based children’s books, with future books each set in different countries, and based on different works.

By Lorraine Wilson