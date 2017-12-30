Portrait spurs search for whanau

THE purchase of an old portrait of a man who appears to be an important Maori elder has the buyer searching for the subject’s ancestors.

Moewai Roberts says she came across the artwork while at a sale in October. “As soon as I saw his face, it grabbed my eye,” she says. “You can tell it’s not just an ordinary picture because it has all the fine detail.”

The sketch is signed by a T S Mackay. It is undated but says it was drawn in Auckland. The work is a print and the whereabouts of the original is unknown, Moewai says.

The print measures 41 centimetres wide and 52 cm high and has a simple frame. It has some water staining in one corner but is otherwise in very good condition.

Moewai says the print’s condition does not do justice to what she believes is an important portrait. “He has huia feathers. Only chiefs wear those in their hair,” she says.

After some consideration, she decided the man’s whanau might be interested in recovering the portrait.

“I just want to return it to the rightful family,” she says.

Having been raised by elders, Moewai concludes it would be good mana to ensure the print finds its proper home.

“It’s not about money, it’s about returning it to its hapu,” she says.

