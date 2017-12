RENOWNED potter Duncan Shearer recently shared his skills with members of the Whakatane Society of Arts and Crafts potters group at a wheel throwing workshop.

Duncan is an expert thrower, which is the process of making forms using a spinning wheel.

“It was a day full of concentration, but the end results were well worth it,” says Pam Mossman, president of the society. She says the class was made possible through funding from CreativeNZ.