Quacking good yarn

WHEN three children discovered a duckling with a blue milk bottle top ring stuck around its neck and bill they probably could never have imagined it would lead to a quacking good story.

Written by members of the Sullivan Lake Steering Group, Bluey the Brave Little Duckling is a true story about a lake duckling in a spot of trouble.

Steering group member Lynore Craig, whose home borders the lake, said the duckling was found over winter by youngsters Isabell, Kerry and Aaron Clark, who rushed home to tell their grandparents. They were then advised by the council to contact Bird Rescue. The only problem was no one could catch the duckling.

“The next week a lot of concerned people from around the lake attempted to catch the bird. People were seen walking around carrying bags of kibble and nets.”

Lynore says the duckling was unable to eat because of the ring. But after successfully avoiding nets and bags the duckling did an unexpected thing.

“One day it went through our fence and across our grass. It passed the dogs and went into the house.”

She says she and her husband, Graeme Watt, were able to catch the duckling in the house and cut the ring off. The duckling was taken to Bird Rescue and checked by a vet before being returned to the lake, and its concerned mother.

Lynore says the duckling seemed to know where it could find help and that it would be safe. The group’s Marilyn Bullen says when she returned from holiday and heard about the duckling she was “quite excited”.

“When they released the duckling, it went beeping into the lake to look for his mum. I said, ‘there is a book in that’.”

Marilyn says the group was able to secure funding from the Ohope-Whakatane Community board to get the book going, and Sarah Travers of Plenty magazine did the graphics and design free of charge.

“My eight-year-old grandson read the story and said ‘there is a message in that’. Bluey’s message is to please put rubbish in the bin.”

Bluey got his name, they say, because after being caught they put a spot of blue dye on his back to identify him. The dye has since disappeared, and Lynore doesn’t know which duck

Bluey was. But they say a duck visited their house quite regularly these days.

“I always ask it, ‘are you Bluey?’

Lakeside event

A CELEBRATION of the new book, Bluey the Brave Little Duckling, will be held at the lake on December 15, from 5pm to 7pm. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at $10.

The profits from the sale of the book will go to Bird Rescue as well as to the Sullivan Lake Steering Group to be used to improve the lake and its surrounds.

To purchase the book call Maureen on 3089335 or Lynore on 3079223.

kathy.forsyth@whakatanebeacon.co.nz