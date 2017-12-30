Spreading the joy of drawing

BUDDING artist Aimee Passau has discovered a way to multiply the joy she experiences from creating her distinctive pen drawn art works – and that is, to sell them.

The former Whakatane 21-year-old says she has always treated her artwork as a hobby.

“It’s been part of my life for years, though as a hobby, not a career,” she says. But with more and more people commissioning special pieces from her, Aimee finally took heed of advice long given to her by admirers of her work, that she needed somewhere to formally display and sell her art.

Earlier this year, Aimee created a Facebook page where prints of her intricate work can be purchased, and it’s a decision that has brought an added dimension to the pleasure her art already brings her.

“It’s wonderful because when I sell a print and send it off, I’ll almost always get a message back. People love what they’ve received. They’re so happy with it, and that, in turn, makes me feel very, happy too. It’s such a good feeling to know that something you’ve loved creating is being enjoyed so much by someone else.”

Aimee’s art focuses on the use of pens and fine-line markers to create intricate images. “Animals, mostly,” she says. Her distinctive style began forming, she says, when still a student at Trident High School. “I don’t know how or why I first got the idea, but I’ve been developing it ever since.”

As well as the pen-drawn works, Aimee also uses pencils to create shaded sketches. Both mediums are proving popular and she says sales are steady. “The hardest thing with selling this way, is getting people to see your Facebook page in the first place. It’s all word of mouth really.”

Aimee left Whakatane following the end of her schooling in 2015. She spent a year studying media art at Wintec in Hamilton, where she currently lives.

Her prints can be found, or artwork commissioned, on her Facebook page, AP prints and designs.

“It’s a really good feeling,” Aimee says. “It’s such a pleasure to create the work, and when people like and enjoy what you’ve done, it’s even better.”

1 of 6

By Lorraine Wilson