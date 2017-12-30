Summer snow from Texas

FROM Texan journalist to selling snow at Ohope Beach, Jenny Taylor’s life has seen some big changes in the past few years.

Jenny says she visited New Zealand on holiday and was so taken with the place she decided to move here.

She is retraining to be a nurse and while on a study break has been selling her all-natural, frozen treats this summer from the Summer Snow cart based in Ohope.

Jenny’s product is finely shaved ice with syrups poured over it for flavouring, served up as a light but refreshing treat. She says these are a big seller for vendors in the United States, with one on most street corners.

She was surprised to find there weren’t any around Whakatane, especially with the summer heat and beaches, so decided to sell her own.

Jenny has lived in the area for four years now, and figured she would make her mark. “It’s such a great spot, and a great community.”

All the syrups are made from natural products, making the shaved ice vegan and vegetarian friendly, without added preservatives or artificial ingredients.

She makes her own syrups, and buys flavours that she cannot source locally. The cups and spoons used for serving are also biodegradable and eco-friendly.

“Parents love it, they can buy their kids something natural but still sweet on a hot day,” Jenny says.

She says starting up her business is her “summer gig,” to earn some extra money and give her something to do. Summer Snow makes its way around the Ohope and Whakatane beaches, but can be found on Facebook and Instagram. The cart can be found at most markets and other public events, and can be hired for private events.

james.sandbrook@whakatanebeacon.co.nz