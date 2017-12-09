EASTERN Bay Life photographer Louis Klaassen took this photo of the supermoon while he was at Matata beach on Tuesday night.

The full moon was at its brightest for 2017.

Supermoons happen when a full moon approximately coincides with the moon’s perigee, or a point in its orbit at which it is closest to Earth. This makes the moon appear up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than usual.

While the moon’s average distance is 382,900 kilometres from Earth, its orbit isn’t perfectly circular, so that distance varies a small amount. When it reaches its farthest distance from Earth, on December 19, it will be 406,603km away. That’s a difference of 48,110km – but the moon’s distance from Earth can vary more than that.

The perigee for December’s supermoon won’t even be the closest this year; that happened on May 25, when the new moon was 357,208km away. That date didn’t coincide with a full moon, though, so it didn’t qualify as a supermoon.

This month’s supermoon is the first of three back-to-back supermoons, the remaining two to come on January 1 and January 31.

The January 31 full moon will also be the second full moon to occur in January, making it a blue moon.