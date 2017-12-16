Surf’s up at school

THERE’S no guess-work involved in figuring out where Jack Lee can be found this summer.

With school out for the year at the Raglan Surf Academy he attends, and following a string of surfing success, the 15-year-old Coastlands boy has his eye firmly set on future goals.

And school being out will most definitely equate to more time in the waves for Jack.

The former Trident High School student has racked up outstanding results over the past two years, winning the Adam Clegg trophy for breakthrough performance at this year’s National Scholastic Junior Surfing Championships – considered the pinnacle competition for junior surfing in New Zealand – and taking third place overall in the under-16s division.

Last year, Jack took first place in the under 14 division of the same event, along with notching up his first win in the under 14 division of the Billabong Grom Series held in Piha, ending the series in second place for his division.

With no schoolwork required for the next couple of months, Jack can now focus on preparing for the competitions ahead. Though he says every day is a surf day when you’re a student at the Raglan Surf Academy.

Based in the Raglan Area School, he says academy students are like a form class, and academic classes are taken as usual, with the exception being that all academy students surf at some point, every day. “We do have to keep up with our school work though and be passing all of our subjects, otherwise we don’t surf,” he says.

Having completed his first year at the academy, Jack says the improvement in his surfing is notable and he is “loving” having the opportunity to surf every day. “It’s so cool because there are always waves in Raglan, so we can always get out there,” he says. He compares the surf to that in Whakatane and Ohope, which often “goes flat for a couple of weeks at a time”.

“I just love surfing. It’s hard to explain exactly why. I just do.” However, he adds that the constant challenge of improving skills to become more and more competitive is definitely part of the sport’s appeal. “It’s always different, no two waves are ever the same, so there’s the drive to get better on all types of waves.”

Jack says his surfing passion began early. “I had a foam board when I was about 10, and then, on my 11th birthday, I was given a voucher for a surf lesson.” And that was it. “I got a fibreglass board that Christmas and I haven’t really stopped since,” he says. With his father keen at the time to get back into the sport he had dabbled in years ago, Jack says the two had taken to the sport together.

Entry into the Raglan Surf Academy is not straight forward, he says. “There are 18 of us this year and we’re from all over the country, but a lot of people apply and don’t get in. You don’t have to be a good surfer to start off with, but you do need to have had good results at school.”

Open to students from years 11-13, Jack says his first year at the academy, as a year 11 student, has been “cool as”. “It’s been so good.” He boards with a home-stay family in Raglan, which the academy arranges for all its students, and returns home some weekends.

Jack’s goal is to make selection in the New Zealand under-16 team next year, which would give him the opportunity to compete in the 2018 ISA World Junior Surf Championship. But making finals at the Nationals in Gisborne this summer is the first step towards that goal.

“I need to get good results there,” he says, and as in any sport, nothing is guaranteed.

Jack Lee is unlikely to spend much time out of the water this summer.

By Lorraine Wilson