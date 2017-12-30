Travelling with togs

WHILE my family is spending the morning wandering through the Tate Modern art gallery in London’s Bankside, I’m standing on a starting platform at the 50-metre swimming pool in the London Aquatics Centre, adjusting my goggles and staring at the aqua blue water before I dive in and start my 1500 metre lap swim.

I like museums and cathedrals and day hikes through the countryside as much as any other tourist, but I’ve found that one of the best ways to take in a new city when you are travelling is to find a pool and swim some laps.

On the second day of our three-day stay in London, I woke early, grabbed my swim bag and walked 400 metres from our hotel to Waterloo Station in central London where I caught the Underground Jubilee line to Stratford Station and made my way to Queen Elizabeth park, an enormous complex of athletic arenas, public parks, commercial shopping malls and residential neighbourhoods that was the site of the 2012 summer Olympics.

The Tube ride from Waterloo to Stratford took 40 minutes and I, unhappily, timed my departure to coincide with the height of the morning rush hour. Two trains swooshed by before I, along with a host of bleary-eyed commuters, were able to cram into a car.

Shoulder-to-shoulder and chest-to-back with the working denizens of London, I did my best to keep my balance as the train jolted and lurched through the tunnels far below the London streets.

As we made our way out of the central business district, the suits and the briefcases thinned out and I was able to take a seat and enjoy the ride out to the northwest corridor of the city.

Diembarking at Stratford Station, I was surprised that Google Maps was taking me through an enormous indoor shopping mall to arrive at the aquatic centre. I stopped for a coffee and asked the barista if I was on the right track. “You are,” she chirped, “just keep walking through the mall”.

Later, I found out that this two-storey mall, some 800 metres long and 400 metres wide and chock-a-block with brand-name and specialty stores galore, was built especially for the Olympics.

When I emerged from the other side of the mall, I traversed a short footpath, crossed a road and looked up to see the aquatic centre looming like a space pod freshly landed from an alien planet.

I walked around to the main entrance, paid the five Euro admission, changed in the locker room, walked on to the deck, dove off the starting platform, enjoyed an exhilarating swim in the very pool where Michael Phelps won four gold medals and made it back to the Tate in time to meet my family for lunch.

Whenever we visit a new city or town, I make a point of finding a pool and carving out time for a swim. Over the years, I’ve swum in pools throughout Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, America and Oceania, and through those accumulated experiences I’ve been able to witness the sides of cities and towns that I wouldn’t have seen had I stayed on the typical tourist path.

When we woke up one Christmas Eve morning in Barcelona, I told my wife I had found a good pool near our hotel. “Do you mind if I go for a quick swim?” I asked. By this point in our relationship, she understood that my swimming on the road had clicked over from a habit to a compulsion that had positive effects on my psyche so she readily assented.

I enjoyed a pleasant walk through the parks, down the boulevards and through the back ways of Barcelona’s central business district, passing through Christmas markets and amused by the last-minute shoppers and holiday makers before I found the Piscina Sant Jordi pool in a neighborhood just southwest of the central business district.

Even though it was Christmas Eve, the pool was nearly full so I chatted with the lifeguard in Spanish as I waited for a few swimmers to finish their laps.

As I was talking with the lifeguard, I noticed a soft light coming from the south side of the pool and I looked up to see the late December sun shining through the bank of windows on the south side of the natatorium. A swimmer lifted herself from the pool, I said adios to the lifeguard and I walked across the deck to replace the exiting swimmer.

As I stood on the diving platform and gazed through the clear blue water at the marine blue tiles on the pool floor, I thought that on this Christmas Eve, the place had a sacred feel to it. I dived in and swam an easy and rejuvenating 1500 metres and then ambled back home to enjoy the rest of the day with my family.

In Osaka, Japan, I set my course from our hotel in the Minato Ward to the Osaka Pool. I cut through side streets, walked along wide thoroughfares, past mom and pop markets, ramen shops and sushi restaurants, banks and hair salons before I took a wrong turn and wound up traversing a heavy industrial area.

After a 30-minute walk I turned a corner and ahead of me I saw the dome of the pool. It is a gigantic structure that resembles a space ship that has landed in the middle of a multi-hectare park.

I walked up the steps, pushed through the heavy doors of the main entrance, purchased my entrance ticket at a vending machine and walked into the locker room.

It was the day after a national holiday, so everyone was back at work, not swimming on this weekday morning. A couple of old guys were changing into street clothes after their swim and after they left, I was the only one in the locker room. I changed into my suit, washed off in the shower, put in my earplugs, pulled the swim cap over my head and walked out to the deck.

When I emerged on the deck I looked around and gasped. There is a 10-lane 50-metre pool in the centre of the arena that seats upwards of 4000 people and a large dive pool off to the side.

It is a sleek, state-of-the-art natatorium and aside from the two lifeguards who slump in their chairs on the deck, I’m the only swimmer. The water looked like glass. I pinch myself to make sure this is real, walk to the centre lane and slide into the water.

Sometimes, though, things don’t always turn out as I’d like. In Phnom Penh, Cambodia, I staked out a pool close to the central city hotel where we were staying. Phnom Penh has its charms, but I couldn’t see them on the walk from the hotel to the pool.

I carefully navigated my way through a warren of four-lane boulevards teeming with tuk tuks, scooters and cars, windy side streets laced with street vendors and sidewalk cafes and muddy alleys before I arrived at the four-lane, run-down lap pool on the edge of the city.

A few laps into the swim and I noticed my breath getting short and then I started to wheeze. It was the pollution hanging over the city, invading my lungs. I powered through a few more laps, and then figured cutting the swim short was the better part of reason.

Wherever I find a pool – in Paris, Reykjavik, Budapest or New York City, every experience is new and exciting. Sometimes I forget something – a lock, a nose clip, a towel or soap – but that only gives me a reason to talk with a fellow swimmer or one of the folks who work at the pool.

Everywhere I go, people are warm and welcoming – they lend me things I lack and are quick with a kind word and a story about the pool and the neighborhood.

Next time you are packing your bags for a holiday or a professional conference, why not throw in your swimsuit and a pair of goggles? Find a pool near where you’re staying, and enjoy an invigorating swim.

If you are going to swim internationally, here are a few tips. European pools do not provide soap or locks, so make sure you bring your own.

If the pool is crowded and you have to lap swim with other swimmers, make sure you know which direction to lap swim. Americans swim clockwise but the Aussies and pretty much the rest of Europe, swim counterclockwise, except for Britain where they swim counter clockwise in odd lanes and clockwise in even lanes.

Either way, just ask the lifeguards or a fellow swimmer. Swimmers are, by and large, a gregarious and social lot, so they’ll be happy to set you on the right course.

1 of 2

By Eric Fretz