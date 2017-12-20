Van sideswipes cyclist

LESS than a week after being hit by a van at a roundabout, a Whakatane man is dealing with broken ribs, a head wound and concussion.

Piripai resident Don Lewell said he was knocked unconscious when his bike was sideswiped by a van at the Bunyan Road roundabout at 10am last Wednesday.

“I don’t remember a lot about it because I was knocked out for probably 15 minutes,” he said.

“My memory of the actual accident is very vague. I just have this strange sensation of something rushing at me from the left-hand side. But I don’t remember [what happened] immediately before and I don’t remember anything until I woke up just before getting put into the ambulance,” he said.

Though he was not keen to make a fuss of the incident, Mr Lewell spoke with the Beacon in the interest of public safety. This is the second incident of a cyclist being struck by a motorist at a Whakatane roundabout reported to media in less than a year. In the other incident, the victim was also sent to hospital with damaged ribs. Mr Lewell said his experience was of similar circumstances but more serious.

“I was just about to exit the roundabout and I understand a van came through from the Bunyan Road extension, which is towards the heads, turning into Keepa Road and just side-swiped me,” he said.

He said police informed him that the driver pulled over to contact authorities as soon as he discovered what happened.

“I ended up with broken ribs. I have eight clips in my head, my head probably impacted with the side of the van.

“But I don’t remember hitting the road, so I was probably unconscious already,” he said.

He reckons the impact was at high speed as a lot of damage was done.

“It broke my helmet so it actually cut my head through the helmet. There’s grazing on my legs and really incredible bruising all around my left hip and groin area, so I’m in a bit of a sore way at the moment,” he said.

During a telephone conversation yesterday, Mr Lewell said he was still affected by the concussion.

“If I put my head down, I just about fall over and I’m hoping it’ll come right reasonably quickly,” he said.

With Christmas a few days away, he hopes the doctors will give him a clean bill of health so he can visit family.

“I’m going to the doctor to get a clearance to fly. We’re going to Australia to have Christmas with my family over there, so I’ll be very disappointed if I’m not allowed to fly,” he said.

