Volleyball team in tune to claim crown

SINGING was at the core of Trident High School claiming yet another significant volleyball achievement.

The school’s junior girls’ team won the North Island championships in Auckland recently, adding to the national title the senior girls’ team won in March. Trident’s boys’ team won the junior title last year.

The 2017 junior girls’ team’s connection to success doesn’t stop there as coach Maia Westrupp was part of the 2010 boys’ national championship team.

Westrupp said music helped the team get through an intense week, specifically Hush by American musician Afroman.

“We sing if we are nervous and we sing if we are down. It helps settle nerves and it brings everyone together.”

The rookie coach said environment was more important than performance with his team.

“It is cool to be able to coach. The idea of giving back and helping players develop to potentially make rep teams is great.

“You take what you have experienced and you apply it. If you enjoy it and work hard the result will take care of itself. We put a big emphasis on people before person and playing for each other.”

Trident beat Bethlehem College 2-1 in the quarter-final and then Napier Girls High School in the semi-final.

Westrupp said his little sister Jasmine in the team was also a motivator – she was named the tournament’s most valuable player.

“These are good kids that work hard and have really good people around them. We have great parents, coaches and teachers around them.”

Trident beat Otumoetai College 2-1, after dropping the first set, in the final. It came after a defeat to their Western Bay rivals earlier in the tournament.

“It did help motivate us, but encounters with Otumoetai are always close,” Westrupp said.

Trident’s Khiarna Williams and Kalani Ruri were named in the tournament team.

In the second division, Whakatane High School placed fourth while Trident’s B team placed 15th. Whakatane’s B team placed 16th in division three.

In the boy’s competition, Trident’s A team lost just one game to place fifth in division one.

They progressed to the quarter-finals, where they were defeated by Gisborne Boys High School. They bounced back to beat Bay of Plenty rivals Mount Maunganui College and Tauranga Boys College to place fifth.

In the second division, Whakatane’s black team placed fourth and the yellow team finished in 13th place.

