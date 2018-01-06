Art on a plate

ANDREA Cooper has been painting for 40 years, but during a recent six-month sojourn in Dunedin her art took a new and unexpected direction.

During her stay down south, visiting her husband Peter’s family, Andrea says she enjoyed browsing the many second-hand stores. That was when old plates caught her attention, and she realised she could breathe new life into them with her art.

“I have often admired old plates and have often felt sad when I see them relegated to the second-hand store or, worse still, in the rubbish. So when I suddenly realised after some experimentation I might give them new life, I was on a new journey and another addiction has set in.”

Combing mixed media and graphite, Andrea’s plates are being exhibited for the first time at Art & Acre gallery in Mokorua.

Her sense of humour and curiosity about current events shine through in the plates’ series, titled Trouble with the World, We’re in this Together and Bees Galore.

In We’re in this Together, anthropomorphised animal characters have taken on bizarre forms; a rabbit has a strange human-like face and stands next to a bird-like character with half a limb missing – a comment on genetic engineering.

Bees Galore shows a masked thief hiding among the flowers, the beekeeper holding on to his bees with strings – a comment on the theft of beehives impacting beekeepers in the Bay of Plenty.

Trouble with this World reflects the turmoil and chaos of the world. “Even animals feel the chaos.”

Andrea, 65, a prolific portrait artist who lives in Manawahe, says not only are the plates a new direction for her, the animals she draws and paints on them are also a first. “I have been doing art for so long and I can’t keep doing the same thing over and over.”

And she also has to have a reason for doing a piece – often finding this in the world around us. “I love following the news and current events and general knowledge.”

Andrea says “it is challenging working on a new surface”.

But she says her husband, a former glazier, was a huge help in finding solutions to make the artwork on the plates permanent.

“I have been asked if you can put the plates in a dishwasher,” Andrea laughs.

But she suggests wiping with a damp cloth is better for her plates, which are probably more suited for décor than dining.

Her plates sell for $45 to $85 each.

Andrea also has three portraits on canvas at the exhibition. Kiah shows a woman of mixed-culture, mainly Chinese, holding a cup with a goldfish in one hand and a ponga in the other.

Andrea says she spent six weeks in China in 2015 on an artist residency.

“Wherever you are in China there are people of mixed cultures. There are a lot of minority cultures. It is an issue people have to deal with and it sometimes causes conflict within a person.

“I also have Chinese friends here and they are battling with how to deal with being born into two-to-three cultures.”

Her other pieces at the gallery include mixed-media prints, one a political comment on America, with its bald eagle adorned in an American flag.

The Manawahe artist grew up in Te Puke, but has lived in Whakatane for 42 years. Her son lives in Tauranga with his family. She says she and her husband loved their visit to Dunedin so much that they have decided to move there in the new year.

“Of course, I will still be doing art.

“I have never lived in a city, it is very exciting … I liked it so much. Even if we stay there only two or three years …”

No doubt she will be a regular at Dunedin’s second-hand stores.

