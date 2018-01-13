Cauliflower rice

THIS is a different way to serve cauliflower. It could be used instead of rice with a curry dish.

1 head cauliflower

1 tablespoon water

1 lime – juiced and zested

½ cup chopped coriander

2 tablespoons butter – optional

Grate the cauliflower or pulse it in a food processor until it resembles rice.

Place the grated cauliflower and water in a microwave-safe, covered dish.

Cook the cauliflower in the microwave on high until tender – about seven minutes.

Stir the lime zest, lime juice, coriander and butter into the cooked cauliflower until well blended.

