Cauliflower rice

THIS is a different way to serve cauliflower. It could be used instead of rice with a curry dish.
1 head cauliflower
1 tablespoon water
1 lime – juiced and zested
½ cup chopped coriander
2 tablespoons butter – optional
Grate the cauliflower or pulse it in a food processor until it resembles rice.
Place the grated cauliflower and water in a microwave-safe, covered dish.
Cook the cauliflower in the microwave on high until tender – about seven minutes.
Stir the lime zest, lime juice, coriander and butter into the cooked cauliflower until well blended.
By Budget Advisory Service