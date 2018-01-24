BIG CATCH: Five-year-old Fletcher Fowell holds his catch with pride before entering it into the Blue Light Kids Gone Fishing competition at the wharf last week. Photo Louis Klaassen D6466-082

FISH were biting, and children were reeling at the Whakatane Blue Light Kids Gone Fishing event last week.

To kick off the 2018 summer holiday programme, Blue Light hosted its often-requested fishing event at the Whakatane Wharf on Friday.

Co-ordinator Richard Hamer said 80 children and adults took part on the day, which was less than previous fishing events.

“But, it was an awesome turnout considering it was raining at the start.
“The weather forecast was bad,” he said.

The rain cleared after 15 minutes, and the young fishermen and women were reeling in their catches.

“We had less people but more fish. The fish were really biting.”

More than 100 fish of different sizes and species were caught during the two-hour event.
Mr Hamer said the event was well supported by Iceman and Whakatane Sports Fishing Club, who sponsored prizes.

Kids Gone Fishing was the first of Blue Light’s holiday events, followed by the Big Splash yesterday and Bike Park Party on Wednesday, February 7.

1 of 10
GRIP: Nohotahi Lores, 10, takes hold of his quick catch from the Whakatane Wharf. Photos Louis Klaassen D6466-005
CAUGHT: Samuel Burgess, 9, holds his catch steady before taking it to weigh-in. D6466-003
REEL-IN: Malachi Stirling, 5, picked a good spot to drop his line. D6466-021
HOOKED: Tane Marks and Alisha Burgess, 6, wait patiently to catch a fish. D6466-029
MY CATCH: Alisha Burgess with her catch. D6466-036
TALLY: Samuel Burgess, 9, counts his catch. D6466-041
FISHING DAY: Zareena Corbitt and Mikaere Werahiko-Corbitt, 1, make the most of their fishing at the wharf together. D6466-052
HOLD TIGHT: Luke Owen, 9, holds on to his rod as he waits for the big one. D6466-054
SET: Layla Fowell, 7, is sorted with a comfortable seat. D6466-086
HOPEFUL: Children line the wharf with fishing lines in the hopes of hooking a prize-fetching fish. D6466-092

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR