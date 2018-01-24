FISH were biting, and children were reeling at the Whakatane Blue Light Kids Gone Fishing event last week.

To kick off the 2018 summer holiday programme, Blue Light hosted its often-requested fishing event at the Whakatane Wharf on Friday.

Co-ordinator Richard Hamer said 80 children and adults took part on the day, which was less than previous fishing events.

“But, it was an awesome turnout considering it was raining at the start.

“The weather forecast was bad,” he said.

The rain cleared after 15 minutes, and the young fishermen and women were reeling in their catches.

“We had less people but more fish. The fish were really biting.”

More than 100 fish of different sizes and species were caught during the two-hour event.

Mr Hamer said the event was well supported by Iceman and Whakatane Sports Fishing Club, who sponsored prizes.

Kids Gone Fishing was the first of Blue Light’s holiday events, followed by the Big Splash yesterday and Bike Park Party on Wednesday, February 7.