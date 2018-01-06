Coffee with a story

THE secret to being a good barista, according to Simone Guaragna, is consistency and learning all there is to know about coffee.

Simone and husband Mauricio opened pop-up coffee shop Ex-Press-Ly at Wharaurangi on The Strand, recently.

The couple have brought a new dimension to Whakatane’s cafe lifestyle with the introduction of affogato – ice cream drenched in espresso. The dessert has transformed since becoming popular outside Italy in the early 1990s. At one time acceptable only as gelato and espresso alone, some modern innovations include the addition of coconut, berries, honeycomb and biscotti.

Originally from Brazil, the couple arrived in New Zealand by way of Canada, where Simone learned how to make the perfect cup of coffee.

While working in a popular Italian restaurant, where patrons complained loudly if their espressos weren’t just right, she says she learned the importance of consistency.

“They would say ‘oh, this macchiato isn’t as good as at home’.”

As a result, she has become a true believer in the importance of choosing the right blend for the right type of coffee. “I’m a bit picky about my coffee,” she says.

The couple decided to brew a brand that blends Brazilian, Colombian, Tanzanian, Guatemalan and Vanuatuan beans roasted in Wellington.

Like a good chef, she believes there is value in being able to tell her customers about what they are putting in their bodies.

“I want to know the history of the coffee – how it was roasted and where the beans came from. I like to tell the story of the coffee,” she says.

Though they have a large selection of coffees and desserts, the cafe’s point of difference is its affogato.

Simone says it begins with the selection of the frozen treat. For a decadent experience, ice cream is best. For more refreshing fare, gelato’s lighter texture might be preferred. For vegans and lactose intolerants, sorbet is a sweet option. Though vanilla is the most popular flavour in the Eastern Bay they have a large selection of flavours to choose from.

Though it is the couple’s first foray into running their own business, with the success they have experienced in the few weeks they have been open, they are already looking at future opportunities.

“My plan is to start with the caravan to see how it works and maybe open a shop in winter, because it’s going very well,” she says.

